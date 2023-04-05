Autos

Jeep Refreshes Wrangler for 2024 With New Tech and More Performance Parts

By
Autos

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler premiered at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday. The refreshed off-road-aimed 4x4 has more capability, more technology and more comfort, a trait the Wrangler was never known for.

The face received a slight redesign but still keep the seven-slot grille Jeep Wranglers, and Jeeps in general, are known for. It now features black textured slots, gray metallic bezels and body-color surround. The Willys trim has gloss black slots and bezels; High Altitude models wears gloss black bezels and the Sahara has silver. Jeep says the slots improve cooling and allow for the new 8,000-pound Warn winch option.

The new winch, which is used to pull the Wrangler and other off-road vehicles, out of ruts, mud, water and sand, joins loads of other upgrades from the Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) catalog.

A new antenna is integrated into the windshield to avoid trees and branches, while several soft and hardtop options are offered. Additionally there are ten wheel designs from the factory, measuring 17 to 20 inches and more door options from JPP. Tires can get up to 35 inches, but buyers will need the new axle to go bigger.

1 of 14
2024 Jeep Wrangler
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe continues with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Stellantis

On Rubicon models buyers can choose the Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle. It's for hard core off-road enthusiasts and separates the wheel hub assembly from the axle shaft. That means the weight of the vehicle is transferred to the axle tube, leaving the shaft, the part that spins the wheels, free to do only that.

In addition to the Dana axle, Rubicon models have Jeeps Rock-Trac part-time transfer case, electronic front sway-bar disconnect, Tru-Lok front- and rear-axle lockers and 17-inch wheels with 33-inch tires. The Rubicon X tops that with Jeeps most extreme Rock-Trac full-time transfer case, an off-road camera, steel bumpers and a 35-inch tire package.

The 2024 Wrangler cabin comes with new soft touch surfaces, contrasting stitching and new brackets for storage. Expect High Altitude, Rubicon X and Rubicon 392 models to be quieter with acoustic front glass, thicker carpet and additional sound deadening foam in the windshield header and front cowl.

A new 12.3-inch touchscreen is offered with the Uconnect 5 software and an Android operating system. The navigation comes preloaded with trails, so even if a driver gets out of GPS range, they'll still be protected. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard with the new system, as does the option to connect two phones. Over-the-air updates will keep everything fresh including the customizable home screen.

2024 Jeep Wrangler
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler still comes with the outboard spare tire. Stellantis

The Wrangler can be had with up to seven USB-a and USB-c ports. A 12-volt outlet is standard while a 115-volt AC outlet is optional.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler is still offered with the same engine and transmission combinations. The Wrangler 4xe hybrid has a 2.0-liter with an electric motor making a total of 375 horsepower (hp) and 470 pound-feet (lb-ft) of torque. The 4xe has an electric range of 21 miles on a full charge.

The gasoline-powered Wranglers come in three flavors including four-, six- and eight-cylinder engines. The V6 delivers 285 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque; the turbo four-cylinder has 270 hp and 295 lb-ft and the returning 392 features the company's Hemi V8 with 470 hp and 470 lb-ft. Eight-speed automatics and a six-speed manual transmission is still offered. It can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Read more

The 2024 Wrangler comes in ten colors including the new Anvil, along with Earl, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, High Velocity, Hydro Blue, Sarge, Bright White and black.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but the 2023 Jeep Wrangler starts at $35,690, the High Altitude is $55,215 and the most expensive Wrangler Rubicon 392 with the V8 is $82,495. Expect pricing for the 2024 model to stay near that.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC