Jeep Refreshes Wrangler for 2024 With New Tech and More Performance Parts

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler premiered at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday. The refreshed off-road-aimed 4x4 has more capability, more technology and more comfort, a trait the Wrangler was never known for.

The face received a slight redesign but still keep the seven-slot grille Jeep Wranglers, and Jeeps in general, are known for. It now features black textured slots, gray metallic bezels and body-color surround. The Willys trim has gloss black slots and bezels; High Altitude models wears gloss black bezels and the Sahara has silver. Jeep says the slots improve cooling and allow for the new 8,000-pound Warn winch option.

The new winch, which is used to pull the Wrangler and other off-road vehicles, out of ruts, mud, water and sand, joins loads of other upgrades from the Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) catalog.

A new antenna is integrated into the windshield to avoid trees and branches, while several soft and hardtop options are offered. Additionally there are ten wheel designs from the factory, measuring 17 to 20 inches and more door options from JPP. Tires can get up to 35 inches, but buyers will need the new axle to go bigger.

On Rubicon models buyers can choose the Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle. It's for hard core off-road enthusiasts and separates the wheel hub assembly from the axle shaft. That means the weight of the vehicle is transferred to the axle tube, leaving the shaft, the part that spins the wheels, free to do only that.

In addition to the Dana axle, Rubicon models have Jeeps Rock-Trac part-time transfer case, electronic front sway-bar disconnect, Tru-Lok front- and rear-axle lockers and 17-inch wheels with 33-inch tires. The Rubicon X tops that with Jeeps most extreme Rock-Trac full-time transfer case, an off-road camera, steel bumpers and a 35-inch tire package.

The 2024 Wrangler cabin comes with new soft touch surfaces, contrasting stitching and new brackets for storage. Expect High Altitude, Rubicon X and Rubicon 392 models to be quieter with acoustic front glass, thicker carpet and additional sound deadening foam in the windshield header and front cowl.

A new 12.3-inch touchscreen is offered with the Uconnect 5 software and an Android operating system. The navigation comes preloaded with trails, so even if a driver gets out of GPS range, they'll still be protected. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard with the new system, as does the option to connect two phones. Over-the-air updates will keep everything fresh including the customizable home screen.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler still comes with the outboard spare tire. Stellantis

The Wrangler can be had with up to seven USB-a and USB-c ports. A 12-volt outlet is standard while a 115-volt AC outlet is optional.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler is still offered with the same engine and transmission combinations. The Wrangler 4xe hybrid has a 2.0-liter with an electric motor making a total of 375 horsepower (hp) and 470 pound-feet (lb-ft) of torque. The 4xe has an electric range of 21 miles on a full charge.

The gasoline-powered Wranglers come in three flavors including four-, six- and eight-cylinder engines. The V6 delivers 285 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque; the turbo four-cylinder has 270 hp and 295 lb-ft and the returning 392 features the company's Hemi V8 with 470 hp and 470 lb-ft. Eight-speed automatics and a six-speed manual transmission is still offered. It can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

The 2024 Wrangler comes in ten colors including the new Anvil, along with Earl, Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, High Velocity, Hydro Blue, Sarge, Bright White and black.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but the 2023 Jeep Wrangler starts at $35,690, the High Altitude is $55,215 and the most expensive Wrangler Rubicon 392 with the V8 is $82,495. Expect pricing for the 2024 model to stay near that.