Is Jeffree Star Dating an NFL Player? Internet Goes Wild Over New Photo

Beauty influencer Jeffree Star has sent the internet wild with photos he has posted on social media, saying he has an "NFL star boo."

The 37-year-old YouTuber has set online detectives on a mission to uncover who his mystery man is, as the pair jetted off to Wyoming for a break.

On Monday he posted a photo of the player to his 13.8 million followers on Instagram, in which Star is seen taking a mirror selfie while holding the man's hand, who has his back to the camera.

Star gave fans another clue to the identity of the mystery NFL player, captioning the pic: "His team didn't make it to the #SuperBowl but he's 6'6 and plays perfect in the bedroom."

On Sunday Star shared a snap of him holding hands with the mystery man as they laid back on a private jet, heading for their Wyoming break.

Posting on Twitter, Star captioned the photo: "Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming".

Star owns a 70-acre property in Wyoming and fans have been trying to decipher the clues to see if they can identify Star's partner in the photos.

The mystery man is dressed in orange and brown, which are essentially the colors of the Cleveland Browns, but many believe that this is a red herring to throw fans off the scent.

One of the biggest reveals before his height was mentioned, was the discovery that he had what looked like a mole, freckle or mark on his hand, as he held Star's hand tight.

Some speculated that this could be from an intravenous drip, which could indicate that the player had recently undergone surgery.

Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming 🏈 pic.twitter.com/wgOuPP4GZy — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 27, 2023

Others pointed towards the player's hair and said that it looked very much like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, who saw his season finish after defeat at the wildcard stage of the NFL playoffs.

Brady is more than likely spending some down time with his children after a tough year, as he decides whether to play another year in the NFL or whether to walk away and retire for good.

The name that is repeated most on social media is a teammate of Brady. Carl Nassib came out as gay in June 2021 and is the most high-profile NFL player to do so in recent times.

He plays outside linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and photos that he posted from the Grand Canyon have been liked by Star on Twitter.

Nassib is also listed as being 6 feet 6 inches tall, so would fit the clue given by Star. He is also into his post-season break after the Bucs failed to reach the Super Bowl.

The linebacker was also placed on the Bucs' injured list after suffering a pectoral injury in the Week 14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which could explain the mark on the hand of the mystery man, which some have speculated may be the result of a visit to the hospital or a medical center.

What is certain is that Star hasn't revealed if any of the online sleuths have hit the nail on the head about the identity of the man in his photos.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the NFL? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.