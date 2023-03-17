Jeffree Star Trashes Hailey Bieber's Skincare Brand—'Team Selena'

Cosmetics influencer Jeffree Star has shared a damning review of Hailey Bieber's skincare brand, Rhode, on TikTok—and ended his video by dumping the model's products in the trash.

Bieber (née Baldwin), who is married to pop star Justin Bieber, has been using social media to promote her brand over the past several months. She follows a long line of celebrities who have entered the beauty market.

Star built his brand through makeup tutorials and reviews on YouTube and has his own cosmetics and skincare lines. He shared his take on Hailey Bieber's products in a TikTok video that seems to have since been deleted. "OK, so the packaging is so boring," said Star, 37, after revealing that he had received the gray-packed products in the post.

Alluding to Hailey Bieber's purported feud with Selena Gomez, her husband's ex, Star added: "In this house, we are Team Selena and we were Team Not Bullying Anyone."

Pointing out an image of Bieber, 26, included in the pack, Star went on: "And then I open it up and, girl, she literally looks like she wants to die. Like, focus. Oh my God, that face is like, 'Why did I do this? Why did I create a skincare brand?'

Taking another swipe at Bieber, whose father is Hollywood actor Stephen Baldwin, Star said: "So, when you're privileged and you use daddy's money, and you've never worked a day in your life, I guess this is what we're doing.

"OK, you guys, I don't even know what to say. This is so boring. I'm not even trying to be funny for once. This is what she's giving."

Star then held the package over his kitchen trash can, as he said: "So, we're gonna slip today's review... wait, she doesn't even deserve a pink trash can."

Cutting to a shot of him throwing Hailey Bieber's products into an outdoor trash can, Star concluded: "And just like Shawn Mendes said, 'Bye!'"

While the video appears to have since been deleted by Star, it has been captured and shared on Twitter, where it has divided users of the social-media platform.

Some sided with Star, while others wrote that the influencer's post also amounted to bullying.

Newsweek has emailed a representative of Hailey Bieber for comment.

Gomez, 30, and Justin Bieber, 29, were first romantically linked in 2010. They went on to have an on-again, off-again relationship over a span of several years, before severing ties for good in March 2018.

Canadian-born "Sorry" singer Justin Bieber began dating the then-Hailey Baldwin soon afterwards, with the couple tying the knot in September 2018. Per Us Weekly, the pair previously had a brief relationship from December 2015.

Hailey Bieber has recently been accused by Gomez's supporters of taking swipes at the singer in a series of Instagram stories. A faction of Gomez's fans have also accused the model of roping her friend Kylie Jenner into the apparent feud.

As the online drama escalated, Gomez announced during a TikTok live: "I'm going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. I'm 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much, and I'll see you guys sooner than later."

At the Rolling Loud festival earlier this month, a crowd chanted "f*** Hailey" after her husband, Justin Bieber, finished his surprise performance with Don Toliver.

Feud rumors flared up in February when fans accused Hailey Bieber of being a "mean girl" after she posted a video with friends Jenner and Justine Skye. In the clip, the trio lip-synced to the audio: "I'm not saying she deserves it, but I'm saying God's timing is always right." The video dropped just as Gomez was being body-shamed for having gained some weight due to her lupus medication.

That same month, speculation of a feud escalated when Gomez shared in a TikTok post that she had "accidentally laminated [her] brows too much."

Jenner then posted a photo of herself on her Instagram stories with the caption, "this was an accident???" written over her eyebrows. She later shared another story showing a screenshot of her on FaceTime with Hailey Bieber; they were both holding their cameras close to their eyebrows.

Gomez fans thought they were teasing the musician and Only Murders in the Building star, but Jenner pushed back on such suggestions.

"This is reaching," Jenner, 25, commented on TikTok about the incident. "No shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."

Gomez added: "Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"

Hailey Bieber has admitted that she had ended up in a "really dark" place because of targeted social-media attacks from Justin Bieber and Gomez fans.

During an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast in 2022, Hailey Bieber was questioned over whether she or her husband had ever asked Gomez to urge her fans to stop attacking her.

Bieber said they had not: "What I will say is that she has been in this industry much longer than I have, and maybe there's something she knows about, like, it wouldn't fix anything."

Speaking about her online critics, Bieber added: "They've never ruined anything for me. They're not ruining my life. They're not ruining my happiness, and that, I think, is the real win of the whole thing."