Jenna Jameson Posts Ron Jeremy Clip As 'Severe Dementia' Buckles Rape Trial

Jenna Jameson has shared a throwback video of herself with Ron Jeremy, amid reports that he is set to be declared unfit to stand trial for multiple alleged rapes due to "severe dementia."

The Los Angeles Times reported on Friday that retired adult film star Jeremy, 69, will be declared incompetent for trial on January 17 due to his purported mental capacity, and is facing the prospect of being placed in a state-run hospital.

Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, pleaded not guilty in the summer of 2021 to multiple sexual assault charges, which are alleged to have spanned more than two decades.

The porn star, who has appeared in more than 2,000 adult films since the 1970s, has remained behind bars since he was arrested in the summer of 2020.

Amid the fresh round of reports, Jameson on Sunday reposted an Instagram video that showed herself, Jeremy and fellow adult film star Krystal Steal presenting at the Adult Video News Awards back in 2005.

In the brief clip, Jeremy was seen standing between the two women, before reshuffling the order so that he stood at the end of the trio, with Steal at the front.

Pointing at the stars and himself in order, he then quipped, "Here we go—the good, the bad and the ugly," raising laughs from the audience.

Jameson, who shared the video as an Instagram Story, did not add a caption or statement, though she did like the original post, which was shared on the account of Janarca Photos.

In an email obtained by the Times, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson said that mental health experts drafted in by both Jeremy's team and the prosecution have determined the film star's condition.

"As a result of the agreement of the experts, the defendant will be declared incompetent to stand trial ... his prognosis for improvement is not good," Thompson wrote. "If he does not improve, we will not be able to try him for his crimes."

"Because criminal proceedings are suspended as long as he is incompetent, we also cannot get a guilty plea from him or discuss other measures to get justice for the victims in this case," the email continued.

Per the Times, the email states experts reached their conclusion based on medical documents and interviews with Jeremy, his relatives, and the L.A. County sheriff's deputies who interacted with him while in custody. Some of Jeremy's relatives reportedly suspected he suffered from dementia before his 2020 arrest.

Should his condition improve, Jeremy could still be declared fit for trial in the future.

Back in March 2022, Jeremy was ordered by a judge to undergo psychiatric evaluations, after officials said he was "incoherent" at a court hearing.

Jeremy was unable to recognize his own lawyer ahead of a key hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court.

"I was just up in the cell where he was being kept, and I tried to get his attention unsuccessfully," Jeremy's defense lawyer, Stuart Goldfarb, said in court, per Rolling Stone.

"He was unable to determine who I was and wouldn't accommodate both myself and the bailiff to fit into the wheelchair to come down here," Goldfarb went on. "I don't think he should be forced to come down here under these circumstances."

Judge George Lomeli, who said the bailiff told the court Jeremy was "incoherent" and "not obeying commands," then announced that he would suspend the proceedings.

Per Rolling Stone, court documents accuse Jeremy of using his reputation as an industry veteran to put women at ease before luring them into the secluded areas, where he would allegedly forcibly assault them.

According to the complainants, who range in age from 15 to 51, most of the alleged assaults are said to have taken place at West Hollywood's Rainbow Bar and Grill, where Jeremy had VIP access to employee areas.

Jeremy previously pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, and four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, per the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Newsweek has reached out to representatives of Jeremy and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for comment.