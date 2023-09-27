Jennifer Lawrence's Face at Dior Show Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors

Photos of Jennifer Lawrence taken at Paris Fashion Week have ignited cosmetic surgery rumors online.

The actress attended Dior's Spring/Summer 2024 show on September 26 in a chic white-shirt-black-skirt combo, but it was supposed alterations to her face that caught social media users' attention.

"What happened to her face?" asked Sum on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"No way this is Jennifer Lawrence," wrote Fragrancia Lima.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023. Photos of Lawrence taken at Paris Fashion Week have ignited cosmetic surgery rumors online. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis Entertainment

"Her whole face is about to explode from the fillers and botox…" claimed @iiynemlidevo.

User Nixie Park shared side-by-side snaps of Lawrence at the Dior show with her appearance in the X-Men franchise, in which she played Mystique.

"She can always change her appearance and y'know just go back to her "natural" self," Park said.

"Another natural beauty ruined," wrote Diego Mesa. "It's their choice of course, but it's really sad that these women think that they need plastic surgery to be/stay beautiful!"

However, other social media users defended the 33-year-old, with @ohupretty writing: "Her face just looks swollen. I don't think this is a surgical or injectable procedure."

Tatjana Ball agreed, commenting: "Didn't she recently have a baby? It's possible she's just carrying baby weight in her face in these photos."

"I think it was the photo. She looked the same to me in others, also in videos is less bloated," said F.Billy Joe.

"I love how Jennifer Lawrence used a little too much lip liner and nows there's posts saying her cosmetic surgeon should die," wrote Empress Atlantis. "In reality ppl are just fishing for an excuse to put down women and if they have plastic surgery it's justified."

After the show, Lawrence joined Leonardo DiCaprio—who she starred with in 2021 disaster movie Don't Look Up—for dinner, with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti joining the pair at Paris' Hotel Costes restaurant. The Netflix satire divided critics, but Lawrence was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance as doctoral student Kate Dibiasky.

Lawrence has spoken out about body shaming in the past, including a request from a producer to lose "15 pounds in two weeks." In an interview with People magazine in 2017, the Oscar winner recounted an audition experience early in her career, where she was asked to strip naked and then body-shamed by producers.

"During this time a female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me," she told the publication. "We are stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates.

"After that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet."

The latest speculation isn't the first time The Hunger Games star has battled cosmetic surgery rumors. In 2022, Instagram account truthaboutfaves shared side-by-side images of Lawrence, comparing her early career appearance with her current look.

Some users suggested that Lawrence had had a nose job and upper blepharoplasty—where surgeons remove excess skin from the upper eyelid. However, others defended the star, citing the natural aging process as the reason for any appearance changes.

Update 9/27/23, 06:56 a.m. ET: This story was updated to include information about Jennifer Lawrence's experiences with body shaming.