'Jeopardy!' Champ Compared to Hitler Makes Change to His Twitter Account

Recent Jeopardy! champ Brian Henegar has adjusted his social media presence after a faction of viewers compared his looks to Adolf Hitler.

Henegar, from LaFollette, Tennessee, earned legions of fans during his three-day win streak, which saw him earn a total of $68,202 before his run came to an end on last Friday's installment of the syndicated quiz show.

Viewers took to social media to praise him for his animated reaction of disbelief as he was crowned the new Jeopardy! champ at the end of his episode. However, his win was marred by a number of viewers whom Henegar noticed were comparing him to genocidal dictator Hitler online due to his mustache.

Shortly after his debut Jeopardy! episode aired, guest services agent Henegar took to Twitter to announce that he was taking a break from the platform.

Recent "Jeopardy!" champ Brian Henegar is pictured on the "Jeopardy!" during a run that aired last week. Henegar has made an adjustment to his social media presence after he was trolled over his appearance.

He wrote at the time: "Apparently... several people on Twitter think I look like a certain infamous world leader... and that's all I can think about now and it's really making me upset."

"Right now I'm feeling every emotion under the sun reliving my Jeopardy! appearance," he added. "And I'm seeing what a bunch of Jerks on Twitter are doing because all they can focus on my looks... So I'm going to be leaving Twitter for a while, see you soon."

Despite announcing his break from Twitter, Henegar returned to the platform a matter of hours later, citing the positive responses he had also received.

"I wanna say that seeing these really hurtful comments by some very jerky people made me lose all faith in humanity," he wrote, in part. "Seeing all of your positive replies, restored it, and then some. Thank u all and god bless you."

However, in the days since, Henegar has made an adjustment to his social media presence once again, this time by locking his Twitter account. When a Twitter account is locked, only those already following the person can see their tweets.

Henegar's time on Jeopardy!—and his reaction to the online comments about his appearance—became such a talking point that it was covered on NBC's Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

SNL gave Henegar a shoutout during their Weekend Update segment.

"A Jeopardy! contestant this week was forced to quit social media after people said his mustache looks like Hitler's," cast member Colin Jost said. "The contestant said he's so mad, he's had it up to here," the comedian added while doing the Nazi salute.

Reacting to the mention, Henegar tweeted after it aired: "Well...I guess it's great to make it on Saturday Night Live...I suppose." He added that he needed "a break for my personal sanity."

In a separate tweet, he said: "Hey y'all...gonna take a break for a few days...Promise I'll be back...just need a little time alone..."

Last week, Henegar reacted to the comments about his mustache by announcing that he would be shaving the facial hair off and donating some of his winnings to the Anti-Defamation League, so that "some good will come from your hate."

He eventually decided to keep his mustache and grow out his facial hair into a goatee. "I admit that I run the risk of making myself look like my evil twin from a parallel universe, but that's just the risk I am willing to take," he tweeted.

