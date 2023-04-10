'Jeopardy!' Champ Compared to Hitler Has Something To Say After 'SNL' Spoof

Jeopardy! contestant Brian Henegar has spoken out after he was mentioned in a sketch on Saturday Night Live.

Following his appearance on the game show, Henegar was trolled online over his mustache—with many comparing it to that of Nazi leader and German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Last week, Henegar—a guest services agent from LaFollette, Tennessee—fired off a slew of tweets after seeing people's comments about his look.

"Right now I'm feeling every emotion under the sun reliving my Jeopardy! appearance," he said. "And I'm seeing what a bunch of Jerks on Twitter are doing because all they can focus on my looks... So I'm going to be leaving Twitter for a while, see you soon."

Henegar won $23,000 at the time of the backlash and added that he would be donating some of his earnings as a result of the bullying.

"And second, to all of you jerkolas you thought comparing my appearance to one of the most evil dictators, who ever lived was the height of comedy, when I get my Jeopardy winnings, I will be making a donation to the Anti-Defamation League."

Despite the negative comments, however, Henegar acknowledged those who only had positive things to say about him.

"This has been a whirlwind of emotions...good and bad. But mostly good/great!" he tweeted. "I hope all of you are feeling well...and since I have a lot of new followers...I hope I can share some fun stuff from time to time. Peace!"

On Saturday, SNL gave Henegar a shoutout during their Weekend Update segment.

"A Jeopardy! contestant this week was forced to quit social media after people said his mustache looks like Hitler's," cast member Colin Jost said. "The contestant said he's so mad, he's had it up to here," the comedian laughed while doing the Nazi salute.

Henegar, now back on social media, shared his reaction after seeing the skit.

"Well...I guess it's great to make it on Saturday Night Live...I suppose," he said, before adding in the comments that he needs "a break for my personal sanity."

In a separate tweet, he said, "Hey y'all...gonna take a break for a few days...Promise I'll be back...just need a little time alone..."

Henegar initially went viral for his pure joy after his first win. He correctly answered the final question on "Novelists" and won $23,000.

After host Ken Jennings said, "Yes, that is correct," for writing down "John Grisham," Henegar immediately covered his hands over his mouth in disbelief, while laughing and mouthing, "Oh my God."

Henegar's final three-day earnings totaled $68,202.

