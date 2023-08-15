'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer sounds off about Dalvin Cook Jets gig

The New York Jets have continued their marquee acquisitions during the off-season with the signing of former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer has had something to say about it.

The deal, reportedly worth up to $8.6 million, sees the four-time Pro Bowl RB being added to the Jets roster after his release by the Vikings in June. After a difficult season last time up, which saw the Jets drop dramatically from playoff contention to also-rans, they have looked to revamp the team with the likes of legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers joining from the Green Bay Packers.

Just like the Rodgers acquisition, the landing of Cook has taken a few months to come to fruition but some fans were not overly enamored by his capture, including Holzhauer.

Holzhauer is best known for his 32-game winning streak as champion on the quiz show Jeopardy! in 2019 and for winning the Tournament of Champions in November of the same year.

The third-highest-earning American game show contestant of all time took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice his reservations about the Jets' acquisition.

Sharing a photo of Cook in his Jets uniform, Holzhauer was cutting, captioning the post for his 263,000 followers: "Jets Super Bowl odds before signing Dalvin Cook: 15/1. After signing Dalvin Cook: 15/1

"No one is even bothering to pretend that running backs matter."

The comment wasn't ignored and one X user hit back at Holzhauer, commenting: "Run game matters tho."

This was backed up by another who felt that running backs are key to success. They said: "Absolutely, it does. But most of the evidence supports the view that the quality of the offensive line to create holes for the RB is the key factor. The RB needs to be competent, of course, but the line is what makes a great running game."

Cook shared the NFL's announcement about his arrival on his Instagram page and has had more than 126,000 likes for the post, so there is some excitement about him landing in the Big Apple.

Cook has had four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons while the Jets haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Chris Ivory in 2015.

There were some hopes that rookie Breece Hall would be the answer a season ago. Now Jets fans will be hoping that Hall and Cook can team up and bring power and speed to the backfield.

Since his release from the Vikings, after a career low yards per attempt (4.4) last season, Cook told Good Morning Football that he has been working out in Florida to keep in shape for his arrival in New York.

