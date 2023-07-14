'Jeopardy!' Fans Slam Contestants for Missing 'Basic' Questions

Jeopardy! fans were annoyed during Thursday's episode when contestants kept "fluffing some pretty easy questions."

Dennis Leung, Kathy Barkey and two-day champion Ittai Sopher battled it out during the episode that left many fans of the quiz show feeling frustrated.

Each of the contestants managed to botch answers throughout every round of the episode, with one fan even suggesting host "Ken Jennings [was] looking annoyed at the contestants fluffing some pretty easy questions," on Twitter.

Ken Jennings visits SiriusXM Studios on January 06, 2020 in New York City. Fans were annoyed with the contestants on the recent episode of 'Jeopardy!' Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images North America

Another fan wrote: "Whoa! What was up with the folks on #Jeopardy tonight? For people of that caliber, those were some pretty basic questions that no one was getting..."

And a third added: "Holy s****! I keep saying the Final #Jeopardy clues keep getting easier, but today's takes the cake. So easy. However, two of the three contestants either misread or misunderstood the clue and didn't get the answer right. Everyone involved at @Jeopardy should be ashamed."

The category in Final Jeopardy was Famous Ships, with the clue being, "this first U.S. battleship ever built was launched in 1889 but lasted less than nine years."

The correct response was "What is the USS Maine?" with only Sopher and Barkey answering correctly.

Leung had managed not to miss any other questions during the episode until Final Jeopardy!, but Sopher and Barkey managed to get nine and five clues wrong respectively in the game.

Sopher managed to win by pipping Leung at the line during Final Jeopardy!

The latest frustration with the ABC syndicated show came just days after fans complained about a "poorly worded clue."

The Final Jeopardy! clue on Monday read: "At the 1865 Paris art salon, the elder of these two men said 'if the younger were successful, it would be because his name sounds like mine.'"

Only one player correctly guessed, "Who are (Édouard) Manet and (Claude) Monet?" while the other two players only wrote one name.

"Exceptionally poorly worded final question on #Jeopardy tonight—looks like many were confused about whether it was asking for one name or two," wrote one person on Twitter.

The clue came from an interview Monet gave art critic Marc Elder at his famous Giverny property in 1924.

He spoke about the moment Manet was talking about him, saying the above quote, but not realizing Monet could hear him. According to the famous artist, Manet became very distressed when he realized Monet had heard him.

"He was upset. I was no less," Monet told Elder in the interview which was republished in the Le Parisien newspaper in 2015.