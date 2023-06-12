'Jeopardy!' Fans Left Confused Over Bonus Episode: 'A Mistake'

Jeopardy! fans were left scratching their heads after a social-media gaffe led them to think there might be a bonus episode of the quiz show.

On Saturday, the official Jeopardy! Twitter account shared a clip from the show. It showed co-host Mayim Bialik introducing contestant Jared Watson from East Texas.

Bialik described how the— at the time—two-day champion referred to himself as a "dorkapotamus" who was shocked to be returning for a third day.

Mayim Bialik attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The official 'Jeopardy!' Twitter account confused fans over the weekend. Jeff Kravitz/Filmmagic

"Well, Jared, call it what you will, but you have proven yourself here on the Alex Trebek stage, and today will face two new challengers in Harrison and Annabel," Bialik said to the camera.

The official Twitter account of the popular show captioned the clip: "Here for the "dorkapotamus" energy. Jared Watson faces two new challengers TONIGHT on #Jeopardy!"

Here for the "dorkapotamus" energy ✨



Jared Watson faces two new challengers TONIGHT on #Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/xVLMYnF3NN — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 10, 2023

The only problem was that tweet went out on Saturday June 10, but Jeopardy! does not air on weekends. Furthermore, Watson competed across four days and ended his losing streak to current champion Suresh Krishnan on June 6.

The episode where Bialik introduced Watson as a "dorkapotamus" aired on Monday, June 5.

Jeopardy! fans were left confused by the tweet and wondered if there would be a Saturday episode or whether the social-media post was made in error.

"You sure about that?" replied one fan on Twitter.

Another added: "I don't think there's been new Saturday Jeopardy! since Super Jeopardy! in 1990!"

And a third wrote: "Is this a rerun, or a mistake?"

The same clip and caption were previously posted on Jeopardy!'s official Instagram account on Monday June 6, the date when the episode actually aired on ABC.

Newsweek contacted Jeopardy! for comment via email.

The Twitter gaffe comes after one viewer went viral for slamming a recent episode of the show as "painful."

The episode from Tuesday, June 7, saw returning champion Krishnan battle it out against two new opponents during his second episode.

Krishnan and his opponents seemed to struggle with categories that weren't in their line of expertise, according to one fan who shared their thoughts on Twitter.

"Is it just me, or was tonight's episode of #jeopardy painful to watch? As far as unanswered clues went, this episode had to be in the top 10," they wrote in a tweet that has been viewed more than 21,000 times since Wednesday evening.

Jeopardy! mega-fan Andy Saunders, who runs the popular The Jeopardy! Fan website, agreed in his episode recap that the contestants appeared to have had trouble with the questions.

"All of the contestants seemed to struggle with the material, and even many viewers at home commented after the game that the material was a struggle for them," he wrote on his website.