'Jeopardy!' Fan Goes Viral for Slamming 'Painful' Episode

A Jeopardy! fan was left less than impressed with the show, claiming the most recent episode was "painful."

The episode on Tuesday, June 7, saw returning champion Suresh Krishnan from Georgia take on Kristine Rembach and Collette Lee.

The three players seemed to struggle with categories that weren't in their line of expertise, according to one fan who shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Mayim Bialik attends Reel Pieces with Annette Insdorf at 92Y on April 4, 2022, in New York City. One 'Jeopardy!' fan claimed a recent episode of the quiz show was "painful." Jason Mendez/Getty Images North America

"Is it just me, or was tonight's episode of #jeopardy painful to watch? As far as unanswered clues went, this episode had to be in the top 10," they wrote in a tweet that has been viewed more than 19,000 times since Wednesday evening.

Jeopardy! mega-fan Andy Saunders, who runs the popular The Jeopardy! Fan website agreed in his episode recap that the contestants appeared to have had trouble with the questions.

"All of the contestants seemed to struggle with the material, and even many viewers at home commented after the game that the material was a struggle for them," he wrote on his website.

Other Jeopardy! fans replied to the original tweeter and agreed with their point of view.

"This seems to be a trend. I'm usually a wiz at this game but lately the clues seem convoluted. I wonder if @Jeopardy has hired new writers," wrote one person.

"Stat discovered...out of 55 clues read (couldn't get to the last two in DJ and the DDs don't apply) there were 23 triple stumpers - 16 in the DJ round.

That's insane, friends," added another.

The viral tweet comes after another fan called out the Celebrity Jeopardy! spin-off show and alleged the questions were too easy for the players.

This week, ABC aired an episode from the 2022 series of the celebrity spin-off that starred comedian Hasan Minhaj, actor Wil Wheaton from Star Trek: The Next Generation and former Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario.

The episode first aired in October and replayed on Wednesday night, with one viewer joking about the caliber of the questions.

"Celebrity jeopardy is so funny..The 1200 point question is like "who's this" and a photo of Ariana Grande," the viewer wrote in a tweet that has been viewed 83,500 times.

Another fan joked how much of a contrast the celebrity version of the quiz show was in comparison Jeopardy! Masters, the current spin-off hosted by Ken Jennings. It sees some of the most successful players battle it out to be named one of the best ever Jeopardy! players.

"Especially coming off jeopardy masters it's basically an impossible watch. mfers responding 'what is tokyo' to clues in the category 'european capitals'," replied one person.