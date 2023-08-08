Culture

'Jeopardy!' Star James Holzhauer Reveals Funny Fan Interaction

By
Culture Jeopardy! TV Twitter Television

Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer recalled an amusing fan interaction he had with a fellow champ of the game.

Holzhauer was hanging out with Matt Amodio, who once enjoyed a 38-game winning streak on Jeopardy!, when a fan stopped him to ask for a selfie.

The ever-obliging Holzhauer, who himself was a 32-night champion, agreed and later asked if they'd like to pose with Amodio as well. But the pair were shocked by the fan's unexpected reaction, and Holzhauer later posted about the awkward moment on Twitter.

James Holzhauer smiling
James Holzhauer attends the ABC Television's Winter Press Tour 2020 on January 8, 2020, in Pasadena, California. He recently described an amusing fan interaction. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

"Fan: Can I get a selfie? We watch every Jeopardy!" Holzhauer began the post.

"Me: Sure. Do you also want one with my friend here?

"Fan, turning to @AmodioMatt: Oh, have you been on the show as well?"

Jeopardy! fans rushed to comment on the interaction in Holzhauer's replies.

"Brutal," replied one person.

Another added: "Nobody puts Matt Amodio in a corner."

And a third wrote: "OMG—don't feel hurt Matt. Sometimes it's hard to wrap your head around meeting celebrities. I see it all the time. I would definitely like a picture with you and James !!! If I ever got a chance to meet you."

Holzhauer appeared on Jeopardy! in 2019 and is third-highest-earning American game-show contestant of all time.

He is no stranger to poking fun at various topics on Twitter.

In June, he made a joke about the news that Ryan Seacrest would be the new host of Wheel of Fortune as Pat Sajak announced his retirement after 41 seasons.

Read more

He compared the simplicity of replacing Sajak with Seacrest in comparison to the troubles of finding a replacement for long-time Jeopardy! host, Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2020.

A revolving door of celebrity hosts stepped in to front Jeopardy! after Trebek's death until then-executive producer Mike Richards was named as the new permanent host with former Blossom actress Mayim Bialik filling in for specials and tournaments.

But only nine days later, Richards quit the role due to a backlash over offensive comments he had made several years ago on a podcast. He also left his producing role shortly after that.

Bialik and Ken Jennings—Jeopardy!'s all-time greatest winner— were eventually announced as the permanent co-hosts.

"Wheel of Fortune went about this all wrong," Holzhauer began his post, which has been viewed 1.3 million times.

"First you subject the contestants and viewers to an endless parade of temps who don't prepare before hosting.

"Then the producer in charge of the search says 'Actually, *I* would be the perfect host.' Then 'jk [joking] we have two hosts now,'" Holzhauer added.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC