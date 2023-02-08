Jeremy Clarkson Investigated Over Meghan Markle Naked Parade Jab

An article calling for Meghan Markle to be "paraded naked" and comparing her to a serial killer will be investigated by Britain's press regulator.

Jeremy Clarkson, host of Amazon show The Grand Tour, wrote his column in December 2022 in the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix show and has since apologized.

Britain's press regulator, the Independent Press Standards Organization, has taken forward a complaint about the article under the U.K. newspaper industry's Editors' Code.

An IPSO spokesperson told Newsweek: "IPSO can confirm we are investigating a complaint from the Fawcett Society under Clause 3 (Harassment) and Clause 12 (Discrimination)."

Clarkson's story read: "I hate her. Not like I hate [Scotland's First Minister] Nicola Sturgeon or [serial killer] Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.

"At night, I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her.

"Everyone who's my age thinks the same way."

The Fawcett Society, which campaigns for gender equality and women's rights in Britain, wrote on Twitter: "We see evidence of the harm caused by misogyny every single day.

"We believe the views expressed and language used in Jeremy Clarkson's column in The Sun about Megan Markle at the end of last year contributed to a culture which normalises violence against women and girls."

The charity added: "We welcome news that the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) is taking forward our complaint regarding Jeremy Clarkson's column about Meghan Markle in The Sun."