'Jerry Springer Show' Clips Flood Social Media After Talk Show Host's Death

Jerry Springer died peacefully at his home in suburban Chicago aged 79 on Thursday, a representative for Springer at WME agency told Newsweek.

After news of the talk show host's death surfaced, clips from Jerry Springer flooded social media with people recalling fond memories of Springer's show and paying tribute to its well-known host.

Springer hosted the eponymous show for 28 seasons from September 1991 to July 2018. The show was often ripe with family drama, confrontation, controversial topics, screaming matches, and physical altercations between guests while on set. Springer dabbled in politics before hosting the show—serving on Cincinnati's city council and then becoming the city's mayor in 1977.

Viewers of the show recalled its hilarity in their tributes to Springer on Twitter.

Jerry Springer visits SiriusXM Studios on February 25, 2020, in New York City. Springer died Thursday at age 79. Roy Rochlin/Getty

"RIP jerry springer ... the show was so random but funny asf," one person tweeted while sharing a clip of guests exchanging vitriol while the crowd roared and Springer watched from the sidelines.

Others shared their favorite clips from the show—many including when a crowd member became involved in verbal altercations—and tweeted about how Springer's show filled the days that 1990s kids stayed home from school.

"Rip Jerry Springer. You made my off days at school so much more entertaining," one person tweeted.

"Oh no...RIP Jerry Springer," another user tweeted, sharing a clip from the show of a tense father-son interaction. "Thank you for giving 90s kids something to watch when we stayed home 'sick' from school."

"Gen X and Millennials grew up watching his supremely entertaining shows when they stayed home sick from school," one user added. "He was an American cultural icon. If his show was around today, he'd have billions of viral views Rest in Peace Jerry."

Others called Springer a "legend" and complimented his hilarity and script-writing ability. Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family, told Newsweek in a statement that Springer connected with people in myriad ways.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," Galvin said. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

Springer's family is asking for people to make a donation or commit an act of kindness in lieu of flowers.

"As he always said, 'Take care of yourself, and each other,'" the statement said.

Shortly after Jerry Springer ended, Springer hosted Judge Jerry, a three-season show where Springer heard real-life cases and delivered verdicts. The show was canceled in March 2022. After the show was canceled, Springer told New York Post that he planned to "try out this retirement thing."

