Hearts Melt as 'Jersey's Loneliest Dog' Finds Forever Home

A former shelter dog, dubbed "Jersey's loneliest dog," is now melting hearts as he finally has a home to call his own.

Riley, or better known as "Smiley Riley" is an 8-year-old German spitz who was adopted last month from the Jersey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA), an organization aimed at caring for and rehoming unwanted, sick and aged animals. Riley was coined "Jersey's loneliest dog" after spending 10 months at the JSPCA as he had difficulty finding a forever home.

According to JSPCA, Riley was unable to be rehomed with any other animals or young children, citing his barking to be a stressful environment for other dogs.

"It is not surprising that some animals change to be better versions of themselves when they are happy and content in their forever homes, but we can't pretend that what we see here in kennel environment didn't happen and this plays a role in our decisions," JSPCA said.

Dogs are kept in a cage at the Harris County Pets animal shelter on July 18, 2022, in Houston, Texas. In New Jersey, an 8-year-old German spitz named Riley finds his forever home. Getty Images

However, Riley, who is also described as "the best companion doggy" who loves walks and car rides, is finally able to enjoy his new beach life with his new owner.

"We're thrilled that Smiley Riley has been adopted and seems to be loving life on the beach!" JSPCA's Communications and Fundraising Manager, Emma Duncan told ITV Channel.

This comes amid an uptick in stray and surrendered pets to shelters, following the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to a spike in euthanasia rates across the country.

Amid the pandemic, adoption rates saw an increase as many Americans found comfort in having four-legged companions.

However, according to the Humane Rescue Alliance, local shelters have also seen an increase in animals being abandoned or returned since the COVID restrictions have been loosened.

According to the Shelter Animals Count database (SAC), animal intakes at both public and private shelters across the country are expected to reach a three-year high in 2023, while adoptions or "returns to owners" have not been able to keep up with the number of animals in shelters.

A report by SAC also revealed that 51,000 dogs were euthanized from January to July in 2023, which is a 37 percent increase from that same period in 2022.

Despite Riley's heartwarming success story, JSPCA encourages others to adopt and hopes more animals can be rehomed to find their forever home.

Newsweek has reached out to JSPCA for additional comment.