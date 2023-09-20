Culture

Hearts Melt as 'Jersey's Loneliest Dog' Finds Forever Home

By
Culture Dogs Pets New Jersey

A former shelter dog, dubbed "Jersey's loneliest dog," is now melting hearts as he finally has a home to call his own.

Riley, or better known as "Smiley Riley" is an 8-year-old German spitz who was adopted last month from the Jersey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA), an organization aimed at caring for and rehoming unwanted, sick and aged animals. Riley was coined "Jersey's loneliest dog" after spending 10 months at the JSPCA as he had difficulty finding a forever home.

According to JSPCA, Riley was unable to be rehomed with any other animals or young children, citing his barking to be a stressful environment for other dogs.

"It is not surprising that some animals change to be better versions of themselves when they are happy and content in their forever homes, but we can't pretend that what we see here in kennel environment didn't happen and this plays a role in our decisions," JSPCA said.

Dog Finds Forever Home
Dogs are kept in a cage at the Harris County Pets animal shelter on July 18, 2022, in Houston, Texas. In New Jersey, an 8-year-old German spitz named Riley finds his forever home. Getty Images

However, Riley, who is also described as "the best companion doggy" who loves walks and car rides, is finally able to enjoy his new beach life with his new owner.

"We're thrilled that Smiley Riley has been adopted and seems to be loving life on the beach!" JSPCA's Communications and Fundraising Manager, Emma Duncan told ITV Channel.

This comes amid an uptick in stray and surrendered pets to shelters, following the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to a spike in euthanasia rates across the country.

Amid the pandemic, adoption rates saw an increase as many Americans found comfort in having four-legged companions.

However, according to the Humane Rescue Alliance, local shelters have also seen an increase in animals being abandoned or returned since the COVID restrictions have been loosened.

According to the Shelter Animals Count database (SAC), animal intakes at both public and private shelters across the country are expected to reach a three-year high in 2023, while adoptions or "returns to owners" have not been able to keep up with the number of animals in shelters.

A report by SAC also revealed that 51,000 dogs were euthanized from January to July in 2023, which is a 37 percent increase from that same period in 2022.

Despite Riley's heartwarming success story, JSPCA encourages others to adopt and hopes more animals can be rehomed to find their forever home.

Newsweek has reached out to JSPCA for additional comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC