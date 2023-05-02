U.S.

Jesse McFadden Texted Victim the Night Before 7 Bodies Found

By
Oklahoma Police Missing Persons Sex offender

Jesse McFadden, a 39-year-old registered sex offender, allegedly texted a victim in a separate case the night before he and six other people were found dead in Oklahoma.

On Monday evening, law enforcement officials in Oklahoma announced that seven bodies were found at McFadden's home in the town of Henryetta. Earlier that day, the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said that they were searching for two missing teenagers: 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer.

Brewer and McFadden were believed to be among the seven people discovered, police said on Monday, along with McFadden. Details about the identities of the other victims found at the residence have not been released at this time.

McFadden was previously convicted of rape and was accused of soliciting an underage girl in 2017 while in prison, Fox23 News in Tulsa reported on Tuesday. He was released from prison in 2020.

The victim from the 2017 case told Fox23 News that McFadden had texted her on Sunday, the night before the bodies were found. It was also the night before he was scheduled to stand trial for the soliciting case.

Mugshot of Jesse Lee McFadden
Jesse Lee McFadden, pictured above in his mugshot, was one of the seven bodies discovered by police in Oklahoma on Monday. A local news station reported that McFadden texted a victim of a crime he was involved in the night before the bodies were found. Oklahoma Sex Offender Registry

"I did exactly what I promised I would do when I got out I got a marketing job making great money and was being advanced been there 2 years now and made a great life like I promised I would do with you," McFadden allegedly said in the text sent to the victim, who was not identified.

"Now it's all gone...I told you I wouldn't go back...This is all on you for continuing this."

Newsweek reached out to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office via email for comment.

Read more

Prior to the discovery of the bodies, police said that the missing girls were believed to be staying with McFadden. While speaking with Fox23 News before the bodies were discovered, Webster's father, Justin said, "He's a pedophile and people need to know, they need to find him, lock him up...He should not have been out and it's our justice system that needs to be harder."

During a press conference on Monday night, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said that his office was waiting until further information from the medical examiner to release more details about the bodies found.

"We've had our share of troubles and woes but this one is pretty bad," Rice said while speaking about other crimes in the town. "Our hearts go out to the families and friends, schoolmates and everyone else. It's just a tragedy in Okmulgee County."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

