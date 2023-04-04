Sports

Jill Biden Blasted by LSU Players as Iowa Invite Sparks Race Debate

By
Sports Jill Biden Basketball Ncaa Race

First lady Jill Biden has sparked a race debate after she said she wants to invite both LSU, who won the NCAA Women's basketball championship, and the defeated Iowa to a reception at the White House, with some questioning whether the offer would have been made if the result was different.

Some have questioned the idea, with the first lady being asked on social media whether the same offer would have been made if the predominantly Black LSU had lost the final.

Caitlin Clark of Iowa was awarded the player of the year in women's college basketball but lost out in the 102-85 defeat to LSU on Sunday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

LSU Iowa
Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers and teammates pose for selfies after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 Getty Images

The game is in danger of being remembered more for Angel Reese's mocking of Clark with the "you can't see me" gesture, after Clark had used it as her "go-to" celebration during the tournament.

Speaking on Monday at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, the first lady praised Iowa's sportsmanship and congratulated both teams on their performances.

She said: "I know we'll have the champions come to the White House; we always do. So, we hope LSU will come.

"But, you know, I'm going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come too, because they played such a good game."

Read more

The invitation went down like the proverbial lead balloon and Reese was quick to hit out at the suggestion, taking to Twitter to write: "A JOKE."

Reese's teammate, Alexis Morris, also chipped in and reached out to former first lady Michelle Obama on Twitter, asking: "Michelle OBAMA can we (LSU NATIONAL CHAMPS) come celebrate our win at your house?"

Former White House aide turned TV political commentator, Keith Boykin, suggested that if the predominantly Black LSU team had lost, the offer would not have been on the table for them to meet the president.

He hit out at the suggestion on Twitter and asked for a rethink, writing: "No Ma'am! When Black women win a national championship, they should not be forced to share the stage with the losing team.

"Black women are the most loyal constituency of the Democratic Party. The White House needs to walk this back as soon as possible."

LSU Iowa
Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers shoots the ball during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 Getty Images

TV host Marc Lamont Hill was also doubtful whether the offer would have been made if the result was reversed, taking to Twitter to write: "If Iowa had won, you think the Bidens would be inviting LSU? Of course not... Whiteness is a helluva drug!"

Robert Littal of Black Sports Online also thought it was a shocking idea and urged the first lady to think again about her offer.

He wrote on Twitter: "Jill Biden Wants to Invite Caitlin Clark and Iowa to White House to Celebrate LSU Championship; This is Quite Possibly The Dumbest Thing I Have Ever Heard, and The First Lady Should Really Think At Why This Even Came Out of Her Mouth."

It hasn't been confirmed whether President Joe Biden has agreed to the invitation and that both teams will be offered the chance to go to the White House.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about basketball? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

