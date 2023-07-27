Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Defends Trump, Slams 'Biden Crime Family'

The ex-husband of first lady Jill Biden said Wednesday that Donald Trump is being targeted by President Joe Biden.

Bill Stevenson, who was married to the first lady from 1970 until 1975, made the accusations on Greg Kelly's Newsmax TV program, where he also alleged that Biden's family did "the exact same thing" to him at one time.

The Newsmax interview was not the first instance of Stevenson leveling accusations against the Bidens. After the Democratic Party selected Joe Biden as its presidential nominee in 2020, Stevenson told the Daily Mail that his ex-wife's relationship with her future husband began in the 1970s as an affair. (Joe and Jill Biden have said they met on a blind date after Jill had already separated from Stevenson and after the president's first wife died in a car accident.)

"I can't let them do this to a president that I love and respect," Stevenson told Kelly on Wednesday while referring to Trump and the investigations against him. "I can't let them do this to our country."

Jill Biden listens as President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on May 24, 2022. This week, the first lady's ex-husband accused the president of targeting Donald Trump. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

During the Newsmax conversation, Stevenson said Biden's law firm "bashed" him "in front of the IRS" and Department of Justice in the 1970s. He also accused the future president's brother, Frank Biden, of trying to intervene in his divorce negotiations.

"Frankie Biden of the Biden crime family comes up to me and he goes, 'Give her the house or you're going to have serious problems,'" Stevenson said. "I looked at Frankie, and I said, 'Are you threatening me?' And, needless to say, about two months later my brother and I were indicted for that tax charge for $8,200."

Kelly said that Joe Biden—who was a U.S. senator from Delaware at the time of Stevenson's accusations—was "very powerful" in Delaware and asked Stevenson if Biden "essentially ordered" the tax charge.

"I not only think it but I know it," Stevenson answered. "[I] could not believe the power of Joe Biden and the Department of Justice. I couldn't believe it."

Newsweek reached out to the White House via email for comment.

Stevenson mentioned during his talk with Kelly that he has a book coming out about the Bidens' "early years." But he said he was coming forward with his allegations about the Bidens because of his admiration for Trump and his country and not to promote his book.

He also said he bears no ill will toward his ex-wife.

"To this day, I still care about her, to be perfectly honest. And everybody around me knows that," Stevenson said. "My problem is with Joe Biden."