'Sound of Freedom' Star Jim Caviezel Compares Donald Trump to King David

Actor Jim Caveziel thinks former President Donald Trump is a lot like the biblical figure, King David.

The star appeared on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast where he talked about Trump watching his film Sound of Freedom, in which he plays Tim Ballard, a former Homeland Security officer who started a non-profit aimed at ending child trafficking.

Sound of Freedom has faced accusations of being QAnon adjacent, but despite its controversies, has become the 10th highest grossing film in the U.S. so far this year.

Jim Caviezel reigns as King of Bacchus XLIXI in the 2017 Krewe Of Bacchus parade on February 26, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The actor compared Donald Trump to King David. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images) Erika Goldring/Getty Images North America

During the podcast, Caviezel recalled how he described the film to the former president and asked him to watch it.

He told Trump: "When you watch this movie, you will be a peace and at rest because you more than anyone have done incredible things."

Caveziel continued by bring up religion and said Trump was "private about his faith" but was "getting it done for our Lord and savior."

"When you go back to David, Trump is like that. Here's a boy that was called out and many people didn't like him as including his own—I'm talking about David now—own father. And he was selected by God," he said.

"I believe Donald Trump was selected by God almighty... he probably didn't think he was the best guy [to be president] or maybe he thought he was the best guy, because in my opinion, he's pretty great.

"A guy like him will be able to sit there and watch this [Sound of Freedom] and feel safe and peace, and I think that a lot of people that watch this that are following God, feel that way."

David featured in the Christian Bible as a shepherd and harpist who went on to defeat Goliath in a battle and become a prophet of God. Some parts of the Bible also say Jesus is a direct descendent of King David.

In the Hebrew Bible, David is considered the third king of Israel and wrote the book of psalms. He also features in the Quran as a prophet of Allah.

Trump hosted a Sound of Freedom screening at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in July where Caviezel was in attendance.

"Thank you all so much, that was incredible," Trump said to the crowd at the screening following the film's ending.

"Jim, that was unbelievable," Trump added after turning to Caviezel.

"It's something that I'm not sure if you're supposed to enjoy or learn, it's a combination, but that was a great movie. Now I understand why it's doing so well.

"It's setting records by the way, it's eating the biggest movies out there, they have some of the big summer blockbusters and this is knocking the socks off of them. So that's pretty good.

Trump concluded: "I hope everybody had a fantastic time, I did, It's an incredible inspiration. You guys do something very special."