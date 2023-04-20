Jim Jordan's Crusade Against Alvin Bragg Hits Another Roadblock

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, faces another roadblock in the case against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after a federal appeals court temporarily blocked testimony that might have helped Jordan show what he described as a "politically motivated" investigation against former President Donald Trump.

The appeals court for the second circuit issued an order Wednesday night to temporarily prevent former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz from testifying before the committee about the case led by Bragg's office, putting a hold on a ruling by a Trump-appointed district court judge against Bragg.

The federal appeals court order comes after U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil Wednesday afternoon backed the arguments made by Jordan's committee about subpoenaing Pomerantz. The subpoena is part of Jordan's oversight into Bragg's Trump investigation. Vyskocil ordered Pomerantz to appear for a deposition after denying Bragg's request to block the committee's subpoena of the former prosecutor.

The appellate court stayed (paused) Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil’s order directing Mark Pomerantz to testify to Jordan’s committee. More to come . . . pic.twitter.com/fxsJz1gVcp — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) April 20, 2023

"The subpoena was issued with a 'valid legislative purpose' in connection with the 'broad' and 'indispensable' congressional power to 'conduct investigations," Vyskocil wrote in an opinion. "Mr. Pomerantz must appear for the congressional deposition. No one is above the law."

Lawyers working with Bragg appealed Vyskocil's ruling early Wednesday evening, asking the second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for a stay, according to NBC News.

Before resigning in February 2022, Pomerantz led the probe into Trump's finances that ultimately led to the former president's indictment in which he was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Last week, Bragg brought a temporary restraining order against the committee in an attempt to halt the subpoena, saying the panel's request was an "unconstitutional attack by members of Congress." Meanwhile, Jordan argued that Bragg's prosecution of Trump is an "unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority."

Russell Dye, spokesperson for Jordan, said in a statement on Wednesday that Vyskocil's decision "shows that Congress has the ability to conduct oversight and issue subpoenas to people like Mark Pomerantz, and we look forward to his deposition before the Judiciary Committee."

In this combination image, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). Jordan is facing another roadblock in the case against Bragg after a federal appeals court temporarily blocked testimony that might have helped Jordan show what he described as a “politically motivated” investigation against former President Donald Trump. ANGELA WEISS/AFP ;Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Trump was indicted on March 30 by a Manhattan grand jury for allegedly recording the "hush money" paid by his former attorney Michael Cohen under false pretenses. Cohen paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 ahead of the 2016 presidential election to stay quiet about an affair that she claims she had with Trump in 2006.

The former president denied the affair and repeatedly maintained his innocence throughout the course of the investigation. He also called on his supporters to protest against the probe.

New York prosecutors last month claimed that the payment to Daniels might be considered a campaign violation and also found that the Trump Organization recorded the reimbursement to Cohen as legal expenses. It is against state law in New York for companies to misclassify the nature of expenses.

