Jim Jordan Proposes Changing Special Counsel's Power Amid Trump Probe

Ohio congressman Jim Jordan said that there could be a need to change the "statute" of special counsel roles amid suggestions of a looming arrest of Donald Trump.

Jordan is also chairman of the House judiciary committee. Speaking to Real America's Voice's Just the News, he said House Republicans are concerned that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg may have been persuaded by Democrats to seek out an indictment for former President Trump.

This is part of the investigation into hush money paid to Stormy Daniels to keep secret an alleged affair the pair had prior to the 2016 election. Trump has frequently denied all wrongdoing, and dismissed claims he ever had an affair with the porn star in 2006.

Jordan has demanded documents and testimony from Bragg relating to the Manhattan DA's investigation into Trump. Jordan has concerns it is politically motivated and that the DA is perpetrating an "unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority." GOP lawmakers are also asking whether federal agencies have spent tax dollars to assist Bragg's probe.

Jordan is targeting Bragg as the House judiciary committee continues its long-promised vow to investigate what House Republicans described as the "weaponization" of the federal government by the Biden administration.

During his appearance on Just the News, Jordan said the House judiciary committee is demanding answers from Bragg about his investigation. Jordan added that there must be changes in the judiciary system.

"It's one of the questions we asked: Is their involvement with elected officials here in Congress? There have been reports in the news that Democrats have been working with Bragg, pushing Bragg, and helping Bragg in this direction. So that's something that we think it's important to understand, not to mention the federal money," Jordan said.

"This looks like it sprang out of the special counsel's investigation, the Mueller investigation," Jordan added. "So, we want to examine it for that reason as well. We may need to change the special counsel statute at some point. Who knows, but that's an important question we're asking."

Special Counsel Jack Smith is leading the federal investigation into Trump's handling of classified materials found at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Smith is also looking at the former president's actions around January 6 and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Smith is not connected to the New York hush-money probe, but all three investigations could see Trump become the first U.S. president to be arrested in history.

In a statement, Bragg's office said that it won't be intimidated by House Republicans amid the investigation of Trump.

"We will not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the justice process, nor will we let baseless accusations deter us from fairly applying the law," a spokesperson for Bragg said in a statement. "In every prosecution, we follow the law without fear or favor to uncover the truth. Our skilled, honest and dedicated lawyers remain hard at work."

Trump has repeatedly attacked Bragg and his investigation amid strong suggestions of an upcoming grand-jury indictment.

"WHY WON'T BRAGG DROP THIS CASE? EVERYBODY SAYS THERE IS NO CRIME HERE. I DID NOTHING WRONG! IT WAS ALL MADE UP BY A CONVICTED NUT JOB WITH ZERO CREDIBILITY, WHO HAS BEEN DISPUTED BY HIGHLY RESPECTED PROFESSIONALS AT EVERY TURN," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday morning.

"BRAGG REFUSES TO STOP DESPITE OVERWHELMING EVIDENCE TO THE CONTRARY. HE IS A [George] SOROS BACKED ANIMAL WHO JUST DOESN'T CARE ABOUT RIGHT OR WRONG NO MATTER HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE HURT. THIS IS NO LEGAL SYSTEM, THIS IS THE GESTAPO, THIS IS RUSSIA AND CHINA, BUT WORSE. DISGRACEFUL!"

Newsweek has contacted the Department of Justice for comment via its website.