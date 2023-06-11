News

Jim Jordan Confronted on Trump Allegedly Admitting Documents Are Classified

By
News U.S. Politics Donald Trump Jim Jordan Indictment

Representative Jim Jordan was asked on Sunday by CNN host Dana Bash about former President Donald Trump allegedly admitting that he was keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Trump, who was indicted on Thursday, is facing 37 counts ranging from willful retention of classified documents to obstruction charges in connection to the Department of Justice's (DOJ) investigation into whether he mishandled classified documents after leaving office in January 2021. Federal prosecutors are accusing the former president of mishandling sensitive presidential records and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them. Trump, however, has maintained his innocence, accusing prosecutors of investigating him for political reasons.

Republicans have offered an array of reactions to the indictment, with some GOP critics saying the indictment lays out serious allegations against the former president. But most conservative politicians are continuing to support Trump, repeating his claim that the investigation is politically motivated.

Jordan, the Ohio Republican who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, is one of those Republicans standing by the former president.

Jim Jordan confronted on Trump indictment
Representative Jim Jordan presides over a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C. on February 9. Jordan, an Ohio Republican, was pressed about former President Donald Trump allegedly admitting to keeping classified documents during an appearance on CNN Sunday morning. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

During an appearance on CNN's State of the Union, Jordan faced questioning from Bash over an alleged audio recording detailed in the indictment in which Trump allegedly admitted that he maintained a classified Department of Defense (DOD) document during a meeting at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey.

"See, as president, I could have declassified it," Trump allegedly said on the recording. "Now I can't, you know, but this is still a secret."

Bash pressed Jordan about the recording, asking, "In this indictment, he states that he did not declassify the information. When he's showing a document to someone, who doesn't have security clearance I might add, he says explicitly that it is classified. That he didn't declassify it."

Jordan responded by pointing to previous statements Trump made saying that he declassified all of those documents while he was president.

"He has said time and time again he's declassified all this material," he said. "This is the most political thing I have ever seen. They're indicting President Trump on Tuesday for having material that he declassified."

Newsweek reached out to Jordan's office for comment via email.

Read more

While Jordan sought to downplay the recording, legal scholars have warned that it could be troubling for the former president.

Conservative lawyer Jonathan Turley described the allegations as "most damaging" in an opinion piece published in The Hill on Saturday, noting that the tape would contradict his past statements about the documents.

"This is damaging on various levels. For one thing, it contradicts his prior claims to have declassified all of the documents. It also suggests that the government has a motive for trial," he wrote.

The 37 counts Trump is facing includes 31 counts of willful retention of classified documents and one count each of conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal, and false statements and representations. His arraignment has been set for Tuesday in Miami.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC