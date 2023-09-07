U.S.

Jim Jordan Receives Scathing Response From Fani Willis

By
U.S. Jim Jordan Republicans Fani Willis Donald Trump

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit back at Republican Congressman Jim Jordan on Thursday after he pledged to look into Willis following her indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Willis, a Democrat, has become a central political figure tied to Trump after she launched an investigation into alleged election interference waged by the former president and his allies. Trump and 18 others were indicted last month by a grand jury, prompting some within the GOP to push for Willis' ouster and garner support from Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

Jordan, one of the former president's most loyal allies in Congress, penned a letter to Willis in late August, telling her that the House Oversight Committee that he chairs is looking into "whether any legislative reforms are appropriate or necessary" as a response to her investigation into Trump and his associates.

"Such reforms could include changes to the federal officer removal statute, immunities for federal officials, the permissible use of federal funds, the authorities of special counsels, and the delineation of prosecutorial authority between federal and local officials," Jordan wrote.

Fani Willis, Jim Jordan
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, left, is pictured on August 31, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia, while U.S. Representative Jim Jordan is shown on February 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Willis on Thursday fired back at Jordan after he vowed to look into Willis following her criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Willis replied to Jordan on Thursday in a letter first reported by The Atlanta Journal–Constitution, saying Jordan's letter contains "inaccurate information" and "misleading statements."

"Its obvious purpose is to obstruct a Georgia criminal proceeding and to advance outrageous misrepresentations," Willis wrote. "As I make clear below, there is no justification in the Constitution for Congress to interfere with a state criminal matter, as you attempt to do."

Willis also says Jordan's attempt "to Interfere with and Obstruct This Office's Prosecution of State Criminal Cases is Unconstitutional." She continued to Jordan, writing, "Your letter makes allegations that I have somehow used the investigation and prosecution about which you have inquired in a political manner. Nothing could be further from the truth."

Legal analyst Harry Litman took to X, formerly Twitter, to comment on Willis' letter, saying, "Really extremely aggressive pushback from Fani Willis to Jim Jordan. Letter tells him he's transgressing state sovereignty, separation of powers, administration of criminal justice, & the deliberative process privilege; then provides "voluntary" answers that shred his arguments."

Victor Shi, a delegate for President Joe Biden, also said, "DA**. DA Fani Willis just sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee, saying Republicans are "obstructing a Georgia criminal proceeding" & tells Jim Jordan directly he should buy a copy of the RICO book for the "non-bar member price." Bravo, DA Willis. THIS is how it's done."

Newsweek reached out to Jordan's Washington, D.C., office via phone on Thursday for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC