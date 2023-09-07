Jim Jordan Receives Scathing Response From Fani Willis

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit back at Republican Congressman Jim Jordan on Thursday after he pledged to look into Willis following her indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Willis, a Democrat, has become a central political figure tied to Trump after she launched an investigation into alleged election interference waged by the former president and his allies. Trump and 18 others were indicted last month by a grand jury, prompting some within the GOP to push for Willis' ouster and garner support from Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

Jordan, one of the former president's most loyal allies in Congress, penned a letter to Willis in late August, telling her that the House Oversight Committee that he chairs is looking into "whether any legislative reforms are appropriate or necessary" as a response to her investigation into Trump and his associates.

"Such reforms could include changes to the federal officer removal statute, immunities for federal officials, the permissible use of federal funds, the authorities of special counsels, and the delineation of prosecutorial authority between federal and local officials," Jordan wrote.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, left, is pictured on August 31, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia, while U.S. Representative Jim Jordan is shown on February 1, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Willis on Thursday fired back at Jordan after he vowed to look into Willis following her criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Willis replied to Jordan on Thursday in a letter first reported by The Atlanta Journal–Constitution, saying Jordan's letter contains "inaccurate information" and "misleading statements."

"Its obvious purpose is to obstruct a Georgia criminal proceeding and to advance outrageous misrepresentations," Willis wrote. "As I make clear below, there is no justification in the Constitution for Congress to interfere with a state criminal matter, as you attempt to do."

Willis also says Jordan's attempt "to Interfere with and Obstruct This Office's Prosecution of State Criminal Cases is Unconstitutional." She continued to Jordan, writing, "Your letter makes allegations that I have somehow used the investigation and prosecution about which you have inquired in a political manner. Nothing could be further from the truth."

Legal analyst Harry Litman took to X, formerly Twitter, to comment on Willis' letter, saying, "Really extremely aggressive pushback from Fani Willis to Jim Jordan. Letter tells him he's transgressing state sovereignty, separation of powers, administration of criminal justice, & the deliberative process privilege; then provides "voluntary" answers that shred his arguments."

Victor Shi, a delegate for President Joe Biden, also said, "DA**. DA Fani Willis just sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee, saying Republicans are "obstructing a Georgia criminal proceeding" & tells Jim Jordan directly he should buy a copy of the RICO book for the "non-bar member price." Bravo, DA Willis. THIS is how it's done."

Newsweek reached out to Jordan's Washington, D.C., office via phone on Thursday for comment.