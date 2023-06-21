Jim Jordan Scolded During His Own Hearing

Representative Jim Jordan was scolded during his own committee hearing after he mocked another committee member's line of questioning.

The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing Wednesday on Special Counsel John Durham's report, which concluded that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) did not have evidence of collusion before it launched its Crossfire Hurricane investigation into then-President Donald Trump.

During the hearing, Jordan, who chairs the committee, cut off Democratic Representative Sheila Jackson Lee while she questioned Durham, who testified before the panel, telling the congresswoman her time had expired and then poking fun at the questions she asked the witness.

After confirming it was Jackson Lee whom Jordan was referring to in his statements, another member on the committee blasted the Ohio Republican, telling him, "Mr. Chairman, that is absolutely inappropriate."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Representative Jim Jordan questions Special Counsel John Durham during a hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on June 21, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Jordan was scolded during his own committee hearing after he mocked another committee member's line of questioning. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The exchange is the latest in a number of heated incidents in Jordan's committee hearings. Several times, lawmakers on opposite sides of the aisle have bickered during the hearings held by Jordan's Weaponization of the Federal Government committee, leaving the chairman with difficult scenes to control.

When Jordan was scolded over his own decorum on Wednesday, he defended his remarks about his Democratic colleague, saying, "I was just pointing out something that I think is so, so ridiculous."

Before Jordan cut off Jackson Lee, she was interrogating Durham about his communications with then-Attorney General Bill Barr, a Trump appointee who tapped Durham to lead the probe into the origins of Crossfire Hurricane.

"It seems that rather than having an independent investigation, there was a lot of interaction between the attorney general and special prosecutor which shows that the attorney general was actively directing your work," Jackson Lee concluded.

Jordan then summed up her arguments in his own words, suggesting that Jackson Lee was overemphasizing the level of interactions Barr and Durham had throughout the time that the special counsel completed his report.

"You had eight text messages with the attorney general of the United States in an 11-month time period? That's amazing!" Jordan exclaimed.

House Republicans have prioritized inquiries into federal law enforcement agencies, arguing that Trump has been unfairly targeted by politically motivated federal investigations.

Durham's 300-page report, which accused the agency of launching its probe into Trump's ties with Russia based on insufficient information, was widely celebrated by Trump's GOP allies last month.

"Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we conclude that the [Justice] Department and FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report," Durham wrote.

Democrats, however, have argued that the report fails to show that Crossfire Hurricane never should have happened and that "Durham never found what he was looking for."

"Instead of owning up to his failure, the Durham report doubles down on theories that lost spectacularly before two unanimous juries," Representative Jerry Nadler, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, said at Wednesday's hearing in reference to the cases Durham lost at trial.