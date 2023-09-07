News

Jim Jordan Should Be Investigated for Shielding 'Mob Boss' Trump: Kirschner

By
News Jim Jordan Donald Trump Fani Willis

Republican Congressman Jim Jordan should be investigated and potentially indicted over meddling in the prosecution of former President Donald Trump in Georgia, according to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner.

Jordan, in his capacity as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last month to inform her that the committee was investigating potential "legislative reforms" in response to her prosecuting Trump and his 18 co-defendants on felony charges that include accusations of violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Willis hit back on Thursday with a scathing letter responding to Jordan's investigation and related demands. She accused the congressman of attempting to "obstruct a Georgia criminal proceeding and to advance outrageous misrepresentations," while reminding him that "there is no justification in the Constitution for Congress to interfere with a state criminal matter."

Kirschner, a staunch critic of Trump and former federal prosecutor, compared Jordan to a "wise guy" attempting to protect the "mob boss" Trump in the latest episode of his Justice Matters podcast on Thursday. He suggested that Jordan's probe of Willis was not only unjustified but possibly criminal—urging the district attorney to convene a grand jury to investigate the Ohio Republican and potentially indict him of criminal charges.

Jim Jordan Mob Boss Trump Willis Kirschner
Republican Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio is pictured in Washington, D.C., on July 31, 2023. Legal analyst Glenn Kirschner on Thursday said that Jordan should be investigated over meddling in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' prosecution of former President Donald Trump. Drew Angerer

Kirschner said that Jordan's letter to Willis, which demands that she hand over information regarding her office's use of federal funds and any communications with Special Counsel Jack Smith, was evidence that could lead to the congressman being charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.

"When you read this letter from Jim Jordan to District Attorney Willis, he comes across as an ugly combination of Donald Trump's defense attorney, his PR guy and his assistant campaign chairman," Kirschner said. "He also sort of comes across like a little wise guy who's trying to protect the mob boss at all costs."

"I would humbly suggest that District Attorney Willis consider opening a Georgia state grand jury investigation," he added. "[If] the grand jury believes there's probable cause that a crime or crimes have been committed by Jim Jordan ... they should consider indicting Jim Jordan for those crimes."

Newsweek reached out for comment to Jordan's office via email on Thursday night.

Jordan, who has long been raging against the supposed "weaponization" of the federal government in relation to years-long investigations into Trump, has proposed several changes to federal law that could impact Willis' prosecution of the ex-president.

"Such reforms could include changes to the federal officer removal statute, immunities for federal officials, the permissible use of federal funds, the authorities of special counsels, and the delineation of prosecutorial authority between federal and local officials," Jordan wrote in his letter to Willis last month.

Trump is facing a total of 91 felony charges across four indictments. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts, claiming to be the victim of political "persecution" and "election interference" while campaigning as the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC