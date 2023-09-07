Jim Jordan Should Be Investigated for Shielding 'Mob Boss' Trump: Kirschner

Republican Congressman Jim Jordan should be investigated and potentially indicted over meddling in the prosecution of former President Donald Trump in Georgia, according to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner.

Jordan, in his capacity as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last month to inform her that the committee was investigating potential "legislative reforms" in response to her prosecuting Trump and his 18 co-defendants on felony charges that include accusations of violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Willis hit back on Thursday with a scathing letter responding to Jordan's investigation and related demands. She accused the congressman of attempting to "obstruct a Georgia criminal proceeding and to advance outrageous misrepresentations," while reminding him that "there is no justification in the Constitution for Congress to interfere with a state criminal matter."

Kirschner, a staunch critic of Trump and former federal prosecutor, compared Jordan to a "wise guy" attempting to protect the "mob boss" Trump in the latest episode of his Justice Matters podcast on Thursday. He suggested that Jordan's probe of Willis was not only unjustified but possibly criminal—urging the district attorney to convene a grand jury to investigate the Ohio Republican and potentially indict him of criminal charges.

Kirschner said that Jordan's letter to Willis, which demands that she hand over information regarding her office's use of federal funds and any communications with Special Counsel Jack Smith, was evidence that could lead to the congressman being charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.

"When you read this letter from Jim Jordan to District Attorney Willis, he comes across as an ugly combination of Donald Trump's defense attorney, his PR guy and his assistant campaign chairman," Kirschner said. "He also sort of comes across like a little wise guy who's trying to protect the mob boss at all costs."

"I would humbly suggest that District Attorney Willis consider opening a Georgia state grand jury investigation," he added. "[If] the grand jury believes there's probable cause that a crime or crimes have been committed by Jim Jordan ... they should consider indicting Jim Jordan for those crimes."

Jordan, who has long been raging against the supposed "weaponization" of the federal government in relation to years-long investigations into Trump, has proposed several changes to federal law that could impact Willis' prosecution of the ex-president.

"Such reforms could include changes to the federal officer removal statute, immunities for federal officials, the permissible use of federal funds, the authorities of special counsels, and the delineation of prosecutorial authority between federal and local officials," Jordan wrote in his letter to Willis last month.

Trump is facing a total of 91 felony charges across four indictments. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts, claiming to be the victim of political "persecution" and "election interference" while campaigning as the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election.