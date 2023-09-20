Jim Jordan Taunted With 'Subpoena Evasion' Clock

As Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell called out Republican Congressman Jim Jordan, he prominently displayed a timer labeled "Jordan Subpoena Evasion."

Swalwell took aim at Jordan on Wednesday for not complying with his subpoena from the now-defunct House committee investigating the January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. A report released in December accused Jordan of being a "significant player" in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, adding that the Ohio representative was issued a subpoena but failed to appear last year for his scheduled deposition on May 27 and June 11. Jordan, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, was subpoenaed in December 2021.

Newsweek reached out via email on Wednesday night to representatives for Jordan and Swalwell for comment.

Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell, left, is pictured at the U.S. Capitol on January 25, 2023, in Washington, D.C. GOP Congressman Jim Jordan, right, is shown on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Swalwell called out Jordan for failing to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. Kevin Dietsch,/Getty

The California Democrat chided Jordan during Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee meeting, which Jordan chairs, after Republicans suggested that Attorney General Merrick Garland was in contempt of Congress. The committee was holding a hearing on the supposed "weaponization" of the federal government under the administration of President Joe Biden, with Garland testifying.

During the hearing, GOP Representative Thomas Massie accused Garland of being in contempt of Congress for declining comment on investigations of Hunter Biden, the president's son.

Swalwell quickly hit back, referring to the Kentucky Republican's accusations as "quite rich" before calling out Jordan.

"The guy who's leaving the hearing room right now, Mr. Jordan, is about 500 days into evading his subpoena," Swalwell said with what appeared to be two tablets in front of him. One screen showed the words: "Jordan Subpoena Evasion" while a second tablet displayed a clock counting the days, hours, minutes and seconds since Jordan refused to comply with his subpoena to testify before Congress regarding the Capitol attack.

"If we're going to talk about contempt of Congress, let's get real," Swalwell said. "Are you serious that Jim Jordan, a witness to one of the greatest crimes ever committed in America ... refuses to help this country and we're going to get lectured about subpoena compliance and contempt of Congress? Jim Jordan won't even honor a lawful subpoena. Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? There's no credibility on that side."

As Swalwell spoke, the C-SPAN camera zoomed in on Jordan, who could be seen smiling and laughing with other committee members. The Republican appeared to be ignoring Swalwell's pointed comments.