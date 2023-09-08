Culture

Jimmy Fallon's Tense Exchange With Amy Poehler Goes Viral Amid Allegations

By
Culture Jimmy Fallon Amy Poehler Tina Fey SNL

A tense exchange between former Saturday Night Live (SNL) colleagues Amy Poehler and Jimmy Fallon has resurfaced and has gone viral after the latter was accused of fostering a "toxic" work environment.

A Rolling Stone report published on Thursday, which spoke to former and current staff members of NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, described Fallon's alleged "erratic" behavior behind the scenes of the late night talk show.

Following the allegations, Erin Overbey, archive editor for The New Yorker, shared a passage to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday from Tina Fey's 2011 autobiography Bossypants. The post currently has 4.4 million views and recalls a time when Poehler shut Fallon down over comments he made at a read-through for an upcoming episode of SNL.

Fey rose to fame and became a household name alongside Poehler and Fallon on SNL.

amy poehler and jimmy fallon
Amy Poehler and Jimmy Fallon appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on March 16, 2011, in New York City. A tense exchange between the two comedians while they worked on "Saturday Night Live" has resurfaced. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images North America

"Amy Poehler was new to SNL and we were all crowded into the seventeenth-floor writers' room, waiting for the Wednesday night read-through to start. [...] Amy was in the middle of some such nonsense with Seth Meyers across the table, and she did something vulgar as a joke. I can't remember what it was exactly, except it was dirty and loud and 'unladylike', Jimmy Fallon [...] turned to her and in a faux-squeamish voice said, 'Stop that! It's not cute! I don't like it,'" the passage began.

It continued: "Amy dropped what she was doing, went black in the eyes for a second, and wheeled around on him. 'I don't f***** care if you like it.' Jimmy was visibly startled. Amy went right back to enjoying her ridiculous bit. With that exchange, a cosmic shift took place. Amy made it clear that she wasn't there to be cute. She wasn't there to play wives and girlfriends in the boys' scenes. She was there to do what she wanted to do and she did not f****** care if you like it."

Newsweek contacted Fallon and Poehler's representatives by email for comment.

Fallon's late night talk show has gone through nine showrunners in the past nine years, with some of the workers describing the conditions as a "pretty glum atmosphere" in Rolling Stone's report. Some also described feeling intimidated from their bosses and on occasions, even from Fallon himself.

The Tonight Show showrunner Chris Miller reportedly spoke with employees via a Zoom call on Thursday evening after the Rolling Stone article was published.

Employees told Rolling Stone that Fallon apologized to staff and told them it was not his intention to "create that type of atmosphere for the show."

"It's embarrassing and I feel so bad," he reportedly told the team. "Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends...I feel so bad I can't even tell you. I want the show to be fun, [it] should be inclusive to everybody. It should be the best show. There are things I've done in the past that are embarrassing but I never mistreated anybody."

While the Rolling Stone article painted Fallon and show bosses in a bad light, one current staffer spoke to People magazine and painted a different picture of the comedian.

The staffer who wished to remain anonymous told the celebrity news site that Fallon was "a really, really positive guy," and that it was "disheartening" to see "these old accusations being brought up again."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC