Jimmy Fallon Cracks Patrick Mahomes Joke After Nearly Suffering Face Injury

By
Sports Jimmy Fallon Patrick Mahomes NFL Ice cream

Jimmy Fallon narrowly avoided a facial injury after he joked that his niece has the arm of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon posted a clip on TikTok of him receiving a chocolate ice cream directly to his eye, which he claimed had been thrown with dead-shot precision by his niece.

Fallon is seen sitting in a sunlit garden where he asks for an ice cream. The TV star is then handed a cone containing, what looks to be, vanilla ice cream.

The late-night TV star expresses disappointment that it's not chocolate, at which point a huge scoop of ice cream lands with some force in his face, covering his eye.

The clip ends with a shriek of surprise as the extent of the direct hit is taken in.

Comp Photo, Jimmy Fallon and Patrick Mahomes
In this combination image, Jimmy Fallon attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks to the media during training camp on July 25, 2023, in St. Joseph, Missouri. Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty ; Jamie Squire/Getty

Fallon then reposted the clip as he answered a question on TikTok from a concerned fan, who had commented: "Is ur eye okay, OMG"

Replying to the question, the TV star captioned the clip: "Eye is fine…. Did I mention that my niece is Patrick Mahomes."

Plenty of people wanted to have their say on the clip, with one joker quipping: "Now it's eye scream"

Another added that the force of the throw must have meant something: "That throw was personal 😂"

@jimmyfallon

Replying to @matilda 🫨 Eye is fine… did I mention that my niece is Patrick Mahomes?

♬ original sound - Jimmy Fallon

Meanwhile, a photo of Mahomes as a baby has gone viral after it was recently shared to social media.

Mahomes, now 27, is pictured in the arms of his father, Pat, a Major League Baseball pitcher from 1992 to 2003 with the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The photo, which was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by BaseballHistoryNut, shows Pat, who was playing for the Twins at the time, holding up his son in a near empty stadium alongside his wife at the time, Patrick's mother, Randi Martin.

Patrick is pictured in a Twins jersey and pants along with a little Twins baseball cap.

By the time Patrick was 7, his father said that he already knew his son would go on to be a professional athlete, but he had thoughts that it might be different than his National Football League path.

"I thought it was going to be baseball," Pat said.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Patrick Mahomes or Jimmy Fallon? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

