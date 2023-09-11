Culture

Video of Jimmy Fallon 'Almost Getting Canceled' by RuPaul Goes Viral

By
Culture Jimmy Fallon RuPaul's Drag Race RuPaul TV

Jimmy Fallon almost got canceled years before his current crisis, in which he has been accused of fostering a "toxic" work environment.

In a resurfaced clip from 2020, the host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon had an awkward exchange with RuPaul Charles, which one person described as him seeing his "career flashing before his eyes."

RuPaul, the host of drag reality competition, RuPaul's Drag Race, appeared on the late night talk show to celebrate becoming the first drag queen to appear on the cover of Vanity Fair.

rupaul and jimmy fallon
(L) RuPaul attends RuPaul's DragCon UK 2020 at Olympia London on January 18, 2020 in London, England. (R) Jimmy Fallon attends the 2022 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Fallon was "almost canceled" after the famous drag queen appeared on his show. Karwai Tang/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images North America

When Fallon pointed this fact out, an incredulous RuPaul yelled "drag queen?" repeatedly, leaving a tense silence where a panicked Fallon seemed concerned he had made a major gaffe.

Eventually letting Fallon off the hook, RuPaul turned back to him and announced: "I am the QUEEN of drag."

Fallon laughed and breathed a sigh of relief, later admitting he almost got canceled after the clip went viral in February 2020.

He addressed the hilarious moment on his show the following week, even starting a hashtag poking fun at his almost canceled moment.

"Some people said I looked a little nervous at one point during the interview," he said at the time.

"I really thought it was over. 'That's it, I'm canceled.' I started my own hashtag, #JimmyFallonIsOverParty. 'I had a good run, I had 10 years in the business.' I was like, 'Wait, what did I do wrong?' It was so funny."

The resurfaced clip was shared to X, formerly Twitter, with the caption: "With all the allegations against Jimmy Fallon that are coming out, I'm bringing back that clip where he almost got canceled by RuPaul." It has so far received over 450,000 views and many users commented on Fallon's distress.

"The face crack, the relief, the career flashing before his eyes. A masterpiece," wrote one person.

Another commented: "Watch his face frame by frame, especially after the punchline hits, he looks away in complete relief and goes back in."

And a third added: "His soul left his body for a minute."

Fallon issued an apology to his staffers last week after a Rolling Stone report alleged the talk show was a terrible place to work, with some staff describing it as a "pretty glum atmosphere." Others accused the host of "erratic" behavior behind the scenes, as the show had been through nine showrunners in nine years.

Some even claimed they faced intimidation from their bosses and Fallon, with seven people saying their mental health was negatively impacted by the alleged working atmosphere.

After the article came out, Fallon and current showrunner, Chris Miller, spoke to staff over Zoom to issue an apology.

Fallon reportedly told them he did not intend to "create that type of atmosphere for the show."

"It's embarrassing and I feel so bad," he said according to employees in the Zoom. "Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends... I feel so bad I can't even tell you.

"I want the show to be fun, [it] should be inclusive to everybody. It should be the best show."

