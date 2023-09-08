Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' Toxicity Prompts Calls To 'Bring Back Conan'

Social media has been ablaze with praise for Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show predecessor Conan O'Brien.

O'Brien, 60, helmed the iconic NBC talk show for six months between June 2009 and January 2010 before being fired following a public fallout with the network over a timeslot clash.

This wave of support for the former late-night talk show host comes in light of an article by Rolling Stone detailing allegations—from 16 current and former staffers—of bullying and toxicity on Fallon's show. The report quoted staffers as saying that the "intimidating" behavior on-set from senior members of the show had led to the creation of "crying rooms" at the workplace.

Employees alleged in the article that the former Saturday Night Live star created a "toxic workplace" for years, a high-pressure environment with his "erratic" behavior, which included a cue card operator getting "scolded" by Fallon and guest Jerry Seinfeld stepping in to get the host to apologize. Following the publication of the article, Fallon apologized to staffers over Zoom, Rolling Stone reported.

Conan O'Brien on January 15, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Following reports of bullying and toxicity behind the scenes at 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' fans on social media are calling for O'Brien to retake the hosting role from Fallon. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for CORE Gala

Based on these allegations, many online have backed the former Late Night with Conan O'Brien star and called for him to return to the desk on the chat show, which is currently off the air due to the ongoing industrial action in Hollywood amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Some people recalled how O'Brien was noted for his conduct towards those working with him. They also discussed how he was treated by the show's bosses and the tabloid media during his short stint after former host Jay Leno left.

Newsweek has reached out to Jimmy Fallon, representatives of NBC and Conan O'Brien for comment.

One user, @Mikebeauvais, reflected on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Reading the Jimmy Fallon Rolling Stone article and remembering Todd Levin's piece in GQ from 2010 about how Conan O'Brien treated his staff in the final days as NBC forced him out of The Tonight Show."

In the magazine essay, Levin detailed his time as a staff writer and the positive work experience fostered during O'Brien's stint at the NBC chat show.

Many others quoted the post, echoing their adoration for O'Brien and his ability to stay grounded in the prestigious television role.

"In every high-pressure industry, where the broad assumption is your boss is going to be awful and the culture toxic but it's "worth it," in every one there are exceptions like Conan that prove all of that is just … a lie," wrote @HollybullardFL on the social media platform.

User @StephenSilver urged, "Once the strike ends, NBC should give The Tonight Show back to Conan."

Others across the site praised the Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcaster and how much they loved him and his presenting style.

Another X user, @kiddo_54, posted: "Since Conan O'Brien is trending, I just want to point out he's always been superior to any current talk shows hosts."

"Conan forever. I hear nothing but good things from anyone who has worked for him, with him, and met him," X user @vegan_swiftie wrote. "He's the real deal. Plus he's very funny. I loved Late Night with Conan O'Brien."

"Conan O'Brien should take his rightful place as The Tonight Show host," posted X user @pattbb8.

Fallon offered his staff an apology via video call for fostering what they called a "pretty glum atmosphere," according to Variety.

"It's embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends," Fallon reportedly told his crew. "I feel so bad I can't even tell you."

"I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people."

NBC has defended The Tonight Show, telling Rolling Stone: "We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority. As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly."

The magazine said that it reached out to more than 50 past and presenter employees for the story, and 30 more were contacted after spokespeople for Fallon and NBC were contacted. The magazine stated it had contacted nine showrunners who worked on the show over the course of 14 years, all of whom declined comment.