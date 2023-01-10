Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Jamaal Williams' Viral Speech—'Emotional and Hilarious'

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel mocked an emotional interview given by Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams, who went from expressing sorrow to anger in a split second.

The postgame interview has gone viral as Williams dedicated his breaking Hall of Famer Barry Sanders' franchise record of most rushing scores in a season (16).

After dedicating his achievement to his late great-grandfather, a tearful Williams then turned to anger and defiance as he issued a message to the pundits who had written the Lions off.

After beating the Green Bay Packers 20-16 at Lambeau Field, spoiling the Packers' playoff party and leaving them without a postseason, thanks to two touchdowns from Williams, he said: "And another thing, stop playing us, man. We the Detroit Lions, we the Detroit Lions, stop playing with us and I don't even watch TV but I heard everybody already picked the Packers over us.

"Stop playing with us, that's all I got to say, man."

"Don't let these tears fool you, this all dawg around this mug. I'm good," Williams added.

After playing a clip of the interview to his studio audience, Kimmel quipped: "I said the very same thing in my wedding vows."

He then got stuck into the comments made by Williams by saying: "I should add that the Lions did not make the playoffs, so he doesn't have to worry about anyone playing with them at all for quite some time."

It was an impressive end to the regular season for Williams, who helped the Lions to their first winning record since 2017, at 9-8.

The running back went past 1,000 rushing yards for the season, the first time he achieved this feat in his six-year pro career.

In an emotional dedication after the game, Williams said: "My great-grandfather looking down on me, I just dedicate this to him. I do this for him, my great-grandfather, he's 92, but I'm just grateful for him being in my life.

"I'm grateful to be able to play football and do this for him. There's a lot of memories, lot of emotion right now but I am just grateful to be able to play this game for my great-grandfather and he's looking down on me and I know I'm making him proud."

During the game, Williams rushed for 72 yards from 16 carries and two touchdowns. It was his sixth multi-TD game of the season.

He had plunged over from a yard out in the third quarter to give the Lions a 13-9 lead before adding the decisive score with 5:55 left of the fourth quarter.

It was the end of his second season with the Lions and saw a career-high 262 carries, 1,066 rushing yards, and 17 touchdowns.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the NFL? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.