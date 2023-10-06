Massive Jobs Gains Suggest Americans Are Still Spending

American employers added 336,000 jobs in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday, significantly beating estimates of around 170,000 jobs.

It's a sign of a resilient economy that is still looking for workers at a time when the Federal Reserve is grappling with the problem of soaring inflation.

Job gains were led by the leisure and hospitality industry, which contributed nearly 100,000 jobs, suggesting that the service industry is strong. Unemployment stayed at 3.8 percent with the number of people without jobs unchanged at 6.4 million.

Hourly wages jumped only slightly by 0.2 percent, suggesting there was no new added pressure on inflation.

Job growth was double economists' expectations, the majority of whom anticipated an increase of 170,000. The massive job growth reported Friday could nudge the Fed to hike interest rates at their next meeting in November.

That sentiment seemed to filter through the markets as yields—the interest on bonds—went up and equities dropped. As of 9.35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 0.37 percent.

The jobs report complicated the Fed's work, analysts at Oxford Economics said in a note.

"The jobs data increase the risk of another rate hike, but we continue to think the Fed will proceed cautiously given the swift tightening of financial conditions," said Nancy Vanden Houten, the lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. "However, an upside surprise to next week's CPI report could tip the scales in favor of a rate hike at the November 1 meeting."

The Fed has aggressively raised rates since March 2022 to battle a historic jump in inflation that hit a 40-year high. The current range of 5.25 to 5.5 percent is its highest in two decades, pushing up the cost of borrowing for consumers. The price of loans for mortgages, for example, is now the highest since 2000, according to lender Freddie Mac.

A help wanted sign posted inside a JCPenney store in San Bruno, California, on September 1, 2023. Employers are still hiring at record rates. JUSTIN SULLIVAN/GETTY IMAGES

Economists at Oxford Economics suggested that the stronger-than-expected job growth may be a seasonal quirk. The yearly hourly earnings growth was at about 4 percent.

"Earnings growth continues to be too strong for the Fed, although most measures of wage growth are moving in the right direction," Vanden Houten said.

In the short-term this suggested that it was good for the economy as employers are still hiring but presents a conundrum for the Fed, economist Mohamed El-Erian told Bloomberg, but it may suggest that the high-interest environment will stay around for longer as policymakers try to control inflation and bring it down to the 2 percent target.

"This is good news for the economy right now. The fact that we can deliver over 400,000 if you include revisions without earnings pressure is good news," he said. "It is secondly bad news for markets and for the Fed. The Fed is not going to welcome this report. Which leads to my third issue, which is over the long term, this may end up being bad news for the economy as well."