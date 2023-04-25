News

Joe Biden Attacks Marjorie Taylor Greene in Re-Election Announcement

By
News Joe Biden Marjorie Taylor Greene 2024 Election

President Joe Biden bashed Georgia MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene in his video announcing his bid for re-election in 2024.

At about 37 seconds into the slightly over 3-minute video, the president talks of "MAGA extremists" around the country who "are lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms" he and his administration are fighting for. His words are accompanied by footage of Greene dressed in a white fur coat and shouting "liar" to Biden during the State of the Union address in February.

On February 7, Greene shouted at the president several times and was joined by other GOP lawmakers after Biden mentioned Republican efforts to bring cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

Comp Joe Biden and Marjorie Taylor Greene
President Joe Biden leaves following services at St. Edmond Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on April 15, 2023 and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) pictured on March 24, 2023 in Washington. SAUL LOEB/AFP; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Biden repeated these accusations in his bid for re-election. "Cutting Social Security that you've paid for your entire life while cutting taxes for the very wealthy. Dictating what healthcare decisions women can make. Banning books, and telling people who they can love. All while making it more difficult for you to be able to vote," he said.

Biden continued saying that people are still "in a battle for the soul of America," a crucial statement he made during his presidential campaign for 2020.

This is a breaking news story and will be later updated.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Fox News
CNN
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Fox News CNN Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC