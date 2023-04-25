Joe Biden Attacks Marjorie Taylor Greene in Re-Election Announcement

President Joe Biden bashed Georgia MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene in his video announcing his bid for re-election in 2024.

At about 37 seconds into the slightly over 3-minute video, the president talks of "MAGA extremists" around the country who "are lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms" he and his administration are fighting for. His words are accompanied by footage of Greene dressed in a white fur coat and shouting "liar" to Biden during the State of the Union address in February.

On February 7, Greene shouted at the president several times and was joined by other GOP lawmakers after Biden mentioned Republican efforts to bring cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

President Joe Biden leaves following services at St. Edmond Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on April 15, 2023 and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) pictured on March 24, 2023 in Washington. SAUL LOEB/AFP; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Biden repeated these accusations in his bid for re-election. "Cutting Social Security that you've paid for your entire life while cutting taxes for the very wealthy. Dictating what healthcare decisions women can make. Banning books, and telling people who they can love. All while making it more difficult for you to be able to vote," he said.

Biden continued saying that people are still "in a battle for the soul of America," a crucial statement he made during his presidential campaign for 2020.

