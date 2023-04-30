Biden's 5 Best Jokes During White House Correspondents' Dinner

President Joe Biden took aim at some of his political opponents in his jokes during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night.

The White House press corps hosts the black-tie event that has traditionally featured presidents and popular comedians mocking U.S. politics, current events, and fellow politicians.

During the dinner, hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr., Biden joked about TV presenters Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and his age.

Here is a look at his best gags from the event.

US President Joe Biden laughs during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. During his speech at the dinner, Biden made multiple jokes, some of which have been clipped and shared on social media. Getty

Joking about the fixation around his age in the media, Biden said: "Headline, Biden's advanced age is a big issue, Trump's however is not."

Biden takes criticism about his age head on at #WHCD,



“You say I’m old. I say I’m wise.” pic.twitter.com/YCaweZZLcC — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) April 30, 2023

He continued: "You might think that I don't like Rupert Murdoch, that is simply not true.

"How could I dislike a guy who makes me look like Harry Styles? Call me old? I call it being seasoned. You say I'm ancient? I say I'm wise. You say I'm over the hill? Don Lemon would say that is a man in his prime."

Biden also took a jab at Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has garnered a reputation for being outspoken and highly critical of Biden.

Pres. Biden: 'I want everybody to have fun tonight, but please be safe. If you find yourself disoriented or confused, it’s either you’re drunk — or Marjorie Taylor Greene' #WHCD pic.twitter.com/JT8bQNn92r — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 30, 2023

He said: "I want everybody to have fun tonight, but please be safe. If you find yourself disoriented or confused, it's either you're drunk or Marjorie Taylor Greene."

Biden continued to mock those who have been critical of him during his presidency. This included former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who parted ways with the network earlier this week.

“The truth ius, we really have got a record to be proud of… ’vaccinated’ the nation… But the job isn't finished... I mean, it is finished for Tucker Carlson”



Joe Biden awkwardly gloats about Tucker Carlson's firing at Fox News. pic.twitter.com/7MSWHfK1Dm — Becker News (@NewsBecker) April 30, 2023

Biden said: "The truth is, we really have got a record to be proud of. Vaccinated the nation, transformed the economy, earned historic legislative victories and midterm results. But the job isn't finished, I mean, it is finished for Tucker Carlson."

Biden received "oohs" from the crowd after this remark and asked the audience to give him a break.

Biden also mocked Flordia Governor DeSantis, saying: "For his re-election as governor he was asked if he had a mandate. He said,'Hell no, I'm straight.'"

Biden on DeSantis, “after his election he was asked if he had a mandate…he said ‘hell no I’m straight.’” #WHCD pic.twitter.com/KsHTmD1fzp — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) April 30, 2023

Before passing the mic over to the comedian host, Biden said: "At this inflection point in history let us commit that we will be a nation that will embrace light over darkness, truth over lies, and finally restore the soul of the nation.

JOE BIDEN JUST ACKNOWLEDGED THE DARK BRANDON WITHIN AT THE WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS DINNER IN 2023 YEAR OF OUR LORD 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/TNs9fNS7gQ — Renee (@PettyLupone) April 30, 2023

"Ladies and gentlemen, I am going to turn us over to Roy. Roy the podium is yours, I am going to be fine with your jokes but I am not sure about Dark Brandon."

Dark Brandon is a reference to a laser-eyed meme alter ego of the president that originated from a right-wing slogan but has been embraced by the White House.

Biden then put on his trademark Aviator sunglasses before walking off the podium.