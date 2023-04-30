News

Biden's 5 Best Jokes During White House Correspondents' Dinner

By
News Joe Biden Jokes White House White House Correspondents' Dinner

President Joe Biden took aim at some of his political opponents in his jokes during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night.

The White House press corps hosts the black-tie event that has traditionally featured presidents and popular comedians mocking U.S. politics, current events, and fellow politicians.

During the dinner, hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr., Biden joked about TV presenters Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and his age.

Here is a look at his best gags from the event.

Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden laughs during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. During his speech at the dinner, Biden made multiple jokes, some of which have been clipped and shared on social media. Getty

Joking about the fixation around his age in the media, Biden said: "Headline, Biden's advanced age is a big issue, Trump's however is not."

He continued: "You might think that I don't like Rupert Murdoch, that is simply not true.

"How could I dislike a guy who makes me look like Harry Styles? Call me old? I call it being seasoned. You say I'm ancient? I say I'm wise. You say I'm over the hill? Don Lemon would say that is a man in his prime."

Biden also took a jab at Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has garnered a reputation for being outspoken and highly critical of Biden.

He said: "I want everybody to have fun tonight, but please be safe. If you find yourself disoriented or confused, it's either you're drunk or Marjorie Taylor Greene."

Biden continued to mock those who have been critical of him during his presidency. This included former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who parted ways with the network earlier this week.

Biden said: "The truth is, we really have got a record to be proud of. Vaccinated the nation, transformed the economy, earned historic legislative victories and midterm results. But the job isn't finished, I mean, it is finished for Tucker Carlson."

Biden received "oohs" from the crowd after this remark and asked the audience to give him a break.

Biden also mocked Flordia Governor DeSantis, saying: "For his re-election as governor he was asked if he had a mandate. He said,'Hell no, I'm straight.'"

Before passing the mic over to the comedian host, Biden said: "At this inflection point in history let us commit that we will be a nation that will embrace light over darkness, truth over lies, and finally restore the soul of the nation.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I am going to turn us over to Roy. Roy the podium is yours, I am going to be fine with your jokes but I am not sure about Dark Brandon."

Dark Brandon is a reference to a laser-eyed meme alter ego of the president that originated from a right-wing slogan but has been embraced by the White House.

Biden then put on his trademark Aviator sunglasses before walking off the podium.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC