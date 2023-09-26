U.S.

Joe Biden's Support Collapses With Black Voters: Poll

By
U.S. Joe Biden Kamala Harris Poll NBC

An increasing number of polls are showing growing dissatisfaction with the prospect of Joe Biden running for a second term among Black voters, as his administration looks to court the vital voting bloc ahead of the 2024 election.

A new NBC poll, released on Saturday and conducted between September 15-19, found that the president's job approval rating had slipped from 80 percent in 2021 to 63 percent among Black voters. The same survey, of 1,000 registered voters, found Biden still holds 76 percent of the Black vote to 14 percent in favor of former President Donald Trump in a likely match-up.

A Democratic candidate for president has traditionally needed the Black vote to win, and the signs of discontentment among the caucus come as national polls portray a widening gap in voter sentiments between Biden and Trump, the Republican frontrunner. A recent ABC/Washington Post poll put the incumbent 10 points behind his predecessor.

When Biden ran in 2020, he attracted 92 percent of the Black vote, compared to just eight percent for Trump, according to analysis by the Pew Research Center.

Newsweek approached the Biden campaign via email for comment on Tuesday.

Joe Biden Congressional Black Caucus
President Joe Biden speaks onstage at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The president's job approval rating had slipped from 80 percent in 2021 to 63 percent among Black voters, per a recent NBC poll. Getty Images/Jemal Countess

While Biden maintains overall support among Black voters, there is growing evidence to suggest a disconnect with the younger generation.

A recent survey by the American Enterprise Institute found that 57.9 percent of Black Americans aged 18-49 approve of Biden nearly three years into his first term, compared to 78.9 percent among those aged over 50.

When asked whether they preferred the incumbent president as the 2024 Democratic nominee (when presented with a list of potential candidates), just 20.9 percent of the younger group wanted him to run for a second term, while 50.5 percent of the older generation were in favor of another Biden ticket.

The president has been plagued by concerns about his age among the wider electorate. At 80, he is the oldest serving president in U.S. history, but has brushed off concerns about his physical and mental health, stating in 2022: "I no more think of myself as being as old as I am than a fly."

Meanwhile, a poll of 702 Black women voters, conducted between July 11-14 on behalf of The Highland Project, found support for Biden was "behind his 2020 support levels by double digits," down to 70 percent from 90 percent in 2020. The Black women's coalition for change found support for the president was even lower among Generation Z/millennial voters, with 58 percent supporting him.

Prominent issues for Black voters cited often in the polling were gun violence and discrimination, reproductive rights and student debt. While the Biden administration has made overtures to tackle these issues, it has been hamstrung by Congress and the courts.

"Young Black voters tie their activism and their participation to culture," Adrianne Shropshire, executive director of the BlackPAC, told The Hill. "There's a cultural element to political engagement and political activation in the Black community."

Apparently aware of this waning support, at the start of September, the White House announced that Vice President Kamala Harris would embark on a month-long tour of academic institutions across at least seven states with historically diverse student populations.

In a statement, she described the generation as "critical," adding: "My message to students is clear: We are counting on you, we need you, you are everything."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC