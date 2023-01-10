A blunder that President Joe Biden made while on his southern border trip to El Paso, Texas, over the weekend has gone viral on social media.

During his visit, Biden spoke and met with border patrol agents as well as with workers at federally funded migrant-service centers. Biden visited the Migrant Support Centre in El Paso County on Sunday.

A clip of Biden speaking to a Salvation Army worker during the trip has been viewed more than 400,000 times after being posted on Twitter on Monday.

The clip was posted by RNC Research, a Twitter page that's dedicated to "exposing the lies, hypocrisy, and failed far-left policies of Joe Biden," according to its bio.

In the video, a woman can be heard addressing Biden and telling him that he is about to meet people from the Salvation Army.

After shaking someone's hand, Biden can be heard mistakenly stating that he once worked for the secret service in Poland and Ukraine before correcting himself.

"And here we have folks from the Salvation Army..."



BIDEN: "I spent some time with the Secret Service in Poland and in Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/HoM5wIOs4g — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 9, 2023

After realizing his mistake, Biden can be heard saying "not the secret service, the Salvation Army."

The pair then continue talking briefly before Biden is introduced to another worker.

Biden's visit to the southern border, his first since becoming president, has resulted in criticism from his political opponents.

Some of them have called it nothing more than a "box-checking" exercise.

Republicans have framed the increase in migration as an issue that Biden has made worse rather than resolve.

Texas Representative Chip Roy criticized the trip on his Twitter page.

The trip by @POTUS to El Paso is nothing but a box-checking exercise combined with propaganda… and will do nothing to stop the flood at our border because the administration does not want to - and so is refusing to. #SecureOurBorderNow https://t.co/tmV9uMhG5T — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 8, 2023

He said: "The trip by @POTUS to El Paso is nothing but a box-checking exercise combined with propaganda... and will do nothing to stop the flood at our border because the administration does not want to - and so is refusing to," the GOP lawmaker wrote Sunday.

El Paso officials have also faced criticism for clearing out migrant camps ahead of the president's visit.

Former Representative Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican, tweeted: "El Paso clears downtown of expansive migrant camps ahead of Biden visit."

El Paso clears downtown of expansive migrant camps ahead of Biden visit.



Why not show him what our border community and law enforcement officials are dealing with on a daily basis. — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) January 6, 2023

"Why not show him what our border community and law enforcement officials are dealing with on a daily basis."

Last week, Biden's administration announced a new immigration plan that aims at strengthening the southern border.

The plan will allow border officials to increase the use of expediated removal, an expansion of the controversial Title 42, a pandemic-era public health measure that was started during Donald Trump's presidency. Biden had previously supported repealing this.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.