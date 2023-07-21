Joe Biden Carves Out Biggest Lead Over Donald Trump in Six Months: Polls

President Joe Biden is currently enjoying his biggest lead over former President Donald Trump since January, according to new average polling figures published on Friday.

RacetotheWH, which tracks average polling by analyzing a wide range of surveys from reputable pollsters, reported on Friday that Biden now leads Trump with 44.1 percent to the Republican's 42.2 percent.

Those figures come as Trump continues to campaign for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, while Biden has previously announced he will run for president again and is almost certain to win the Democratic nomination.

The average polling from RacetotheWH's analysis gives Biden a relatively slim lead of just 1.9 percent but that's still his largest lead over Trump in their polling average since the beginning of the year.

From left, President Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia on July 20, 2023, and former President Donald Trump prepares to deliver remarks in Las Vegas on July 8, 2023. Spencer Platt/Getty; Mario Tama/Getty

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump and Biden teams via email for comment.

On January 15, Biden enjoyed 44.2 percent in RacetotheWH's average polling compared with 42.4 percent for Trump—a gap of 1.8 points. That lead had increased by January 20, when Biden polled 43.6 percent to Trump's 41.5 percent—a gap of 2.1 points.

Average polling for both Biden and Trump has fluctuated significantly during the first half of 2023 but the gap between them had narrowed in recent months, according to RacetotheWH's analysis.

On July 15, Biden led with 43.8 percent to Trump's 43 percent—a gap of just 0.8 percent.

On its website, RacetotheWH says it "uses data-driven models to forecast elections and tracks the latest polling in both general elections and primary races. Our most important goal is to make it as easy as possible for our viewers to understand the current state of American politics."

When it came to the possible outcome of the Electoral College in 2024, RacetotheWH's map shows Biden winning 302 Electoral College votes. He needs 270 to secure re-election. According to the projection Trump would win 234 votes.

The analysis suggests that Biden would once again win Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania—states that were crucial to his 2020 victory and to Trump's win in 2016.

Nonetheless, the next presidential election is more than a year away and the primary process has not yet formally begun. The first Republican caucus will take place in Iowa in February.

While Trump remains the front runner for the GOP's 2024 nomination, he is facing significant legal issues and may be indicted for a third time.

On Tuesday, Trump announced that he had received a target letter informing him that he is under federal investigation over the attempts to overturn the last election results and the events that led up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The former president is also facing a slew of challengers in the GOP primary, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley and others.

As an incumbent president, Biden is unlikely to face any major challengers for the Democratic nomination. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of the former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and an outspoken anti-vaccine activist, is also seeking the party's nomination along with author Marianne Williamson.