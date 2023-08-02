What Joe Biden Was Doing While Donald Trump Was Being Indicted

Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday evening for his role in the Capitol attack in 2021 and attempting to overturn the 2020 election, but what was President Joe Biden doing at the time?

Biden was seen enjoying a day at the beach, while Trump faced another wave of legal troubles. The president and his wife Jill Biden also rode bikes together, ate at a restaurant and saw a movie before a moonlit stroll, according to reports.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the indictment on Tuesday and said Trump faced four counts that included conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

Split image of President Joe Biden (left) as he rides a bike through Gordons Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on July 31, 2023. Donald Trump (right) at a campaign event on July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. When Trump's latest indictments were made public, Biden was spending time with his wife at a restaurant and a movie theater, according to reports. Getty

Newsweek contacted the White House and Trump via email for comment on Wednesday.

Amid all the legal furor, Biden and his wife headed to Matt's Fish Camp, a chowder and fried fish restaurant on Rehoboth Beach near his Delaware vacation home, according to a Reuters report.

Reporters who regularly travel with Biden were also kept away from the president at this time, allowing him to avoid questions on the issues facing his potential Republican political opponent in the upcoming presidential election.

After dinner, the couple went and saw Christopher Nolan's latest film, Oppenheimer, at a local theater. After this the pair went for a moonlit walk.

The White House has repeatedly avoided commenting on Trump's legal troubles and reiterates that the DOJ operates separately from it.

"We would refer you to the Justice Department, which conducts its criminal investigations independently," said White House spokesman, Ian Sams, according to the Reuters report.

On Tuesday, responding to the indictment, Trump took to his social network, Truth Social, to lash out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has been investigating Trump in the Capitol attack case.

"I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M.," Trump said in the post.

"Why didn't they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!"

Trump's campaign also issued a statement regarding the new indictments and likened them to Nazi Germany and Soviet political persecution.

"The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes," the statement read.

"These un-American witch hunts will fail and President Trump will be reelected to the White House so he can save our country from the abuse, incompetence, and corruption that is running through the veins of our country at levels never seen before," it added.