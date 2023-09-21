News

Joe Biden Forgets To Shake Hands With Brazil President in Awkward Gaffe

By
News Joe Biden President Democrats Brazil

President Joe Biden appeared to leave the United Nations stage without shaking the hand of his Brazilian counterpart, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva—better known as "Lula"—on Wednesday, in the latest gaffe involving the Democrat.

At the end of a speech on workers' rights at the New York event—the U.N. General Assembly—Biden can be seen shaking hands with International Labor Organization Director-General Gilbert Houngbo, who took to the podium after the two leaders, waving at the audience, and then walking off the stage.

Footage from the event then shows a visibly irritated Lula, who after shaking Houngbo's hand looked at Biden and, seeing him walking off the stage, turned away making a swiping gesture with his arm.

It's far from the first time the 46th president has been involved in an embarrassing public blunder, having once admitted to being "a gaffe machine." The series of gaffes and misstatements involving Biden go back to the time before he was even president and have accumulated in the decades he has spent in the public eye.

Biden's opponents have used these and other episodes to fuel a damaging narrative about the 80-year-old's purported cognitive issues, but independent fact-checkers have often found these claims to be misleading, as previously reported by Newsweek.

In December 2018, Biden identified his tendency to put himself into awkward situations as one of the potential liabilities during his 2020 campaign against Donald Trump. "But my God what a wonderful thing compared to a guy who can't tell the truth," he then told reporters.

Newsweek contacted the White House and Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment on Thursday.

Despite this blunder, Biden and Lula—who shook hands for reporters in New York on at least one occasion—found agreement on big issues impacting Washington and Brasilia, and talked of strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

"This meeting here, for me, is more than a bilateral meeting," said Lula. "It is the rebirth of a new era in the relationship between the U.S. and Brazil. It is a relationship of equals." Lula's predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, had a fractious relation with Biden.

On the topic of workers' rights, which was central in their meeting, Lula said: "There's no democracy without strong trade unions." The two leaders announced a new partnership on supporting labor, fighting forced and child labor as well as workers' exploitation and making sure that the green transition doesn't leave workers behind.

"The two largest democracies in the Western Hemisphere are standing up for human rights around the world and the hemisphere, and that includes workers' rights," Biden said.

The U.S. president is currently navigating a massive strike in the auto industry—the UAW strike—as well as ongoing action from screenwriters impacting both the cinema and the TV industry. Despite his support for the trade union, he has recently declined a request from UAW leaders to join the picket line.

Joe Biden, Lula
In this picture: U.S. President Joe Biden (L) listens to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as they launch the Partnership for Workers' Rights, on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly, at XXX in New York City on September 20, 2023. Biden appeared to forget to shake the Brazilian president's hand at the end of a speech on workers' rights. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC