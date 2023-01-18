Joe Biden Kneeling in Front of Golden State Warriors Raises Questions

Joe Biden has sparked concern from his critics after he chose to take a knee for a photo opportunity when meeting the 2022 NBA Championship team, the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors have won four championships in the past eight years, but they did not meet Donald Trump while he was in office.

The team was publicly disinvited after star point guard Stephen Curry said he was not interested in going, according to an ESPN report.

During their meeting on Tuesday, Biden took a knee in front of the team for a photo with Vice President Kamala Harris and the team, prompting laughter from those in the room.

As they put it in Dub Nation: strength in numbers.



That’s the Warrior spirit.

The photo, among others, was shared to Biden's Twitter page. The president captioned the image: "As they put it in Dub Nation: Strength in numbers.

"That's the Warrior spirit. That's America."

Former Superman actor Dean Cain was one of the social media users to question Biden's choice to kneel and simply tweeted: "Why are you taking a knee?"

Right-wing activist Louis Marinelli also commented on the photo and tweeted: "Notice Biden kneeling before Kamala Harris. This is subliminal messaging."

One America News Network host Addison Smith made a similar statement and tweeted: "Insightful messaging to have Biden kneel before Kamala Harris."

Conservative commentator and activist Benny Johnson called the scene awkward as he shared a video moments before the picture was taken.

He tweeted: "Kamala Harris refuses to drop to her knees in front of an entire NBA Team.

"Kamala shouts 'I'm not doing that.'

"Joe Biden in turn gets on his knees before the Golden State Warriors. The White House crowd awkwardly gasps. Cringe. Watch."

This move by Biden was defended by Curry, however, who said the image was now iconic, according to a San Francisco Chronicle report.

He said: "Very symbolic. I think it was an iconic moment in the sense of what that image means. But the fact that he would do it there, I don't know how he'd put words to it but he's just a humble server, man.

"That's how you want anybody to approach the position that he's in. That picture is going to be one to keep."

During the meeting, Biden also suggested he shared similarities with the team in that they proved their critics and doubters wrong.

He said: "The last couple of years were pretty tough. Critics wondered if this team was gone for good as a championship team."

He joked: "Fellas, I know what it feels like."

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.