Joe Biden Hailed for 'Glorious' GOP Debate Move: 'Bravo'

President Joe Biden has been hailed by Democrats for airing a political advert just minutes before the GOP debate kicked off last night.

Prior to the Republican debate that aired on Fox, viewers watched an advert calling out former President Donald Trump for passing "tax breaks for his rich friends" while "automakers shuttered their plants" during his term in the White House.

"He says he stands with auto workers, but, as president, Donald Trump passed tax breaks for his rich friends while automakers shuttered their plants, and Michigan lost manufacturing jobs," the advert said. It added what the Biden administration has done for the economy, including increasing wages, emphasizing that he has followed through on his commitment to support workers.

"Joe Biden doesn't just talk, he delivers," the advert said. It also showed footage of Trump driving a cart at a golf course, opposed to clips of Biden meeting workers and giving speeches.

Joe Biden addresses the United Nations General Assembly Leader's Reception at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on September 19, 2023. The U.S. president's political advert has impressed Democrats for its timing, being aired just before the Fox News debate. JIM WATSON/GETTY

"More empty promises in Michigan or anywhere else can't erase Donald Trump's egregious failures and broken promises to America's workers," Kevin Munoz, Biden-Harris 2024 campaign spokesperson, told CNN before the advert aired. "He can't hide his anti-labor, anti-jobs record from the countless American workers he's let down. This election will be a choice between a real advocate for working Americans and a rerun of billionaire Donald Trump's broken promises to the middle class."

Democrats were pleased with the move from Biden's team. Harry Sisson, a Democrat content creator, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "HA! The Biden campaign just ran a new ad on Fox News before the Republican presidential debate. Biden SLAMMED Trump for his anti-worker and anti-union policy. I love this. If Fox News and the Republicans won't tell their viewers the truth, Biden will bring it to them."

Victor Shi, the youngest elected Delegate for Joe Biden in 2020, wrote: "Oh DAMN. The Biden campaign just aired a brand new campaign ad on Fox minutes before the Republican debate, which not only calls out Trump for shuttering manufacturing plants but also touting President Biden bringing back manufacturing. This is how it's done. Bravo."

However, despite the outpouring of praise for Biden, prominent Republicans seem to have had little to say on the matter.

Trump was not present at the debate, opting to travel to Michigan to visit auto workers, the day after Biden walked a picket line in Detroit. "Heading to Michigan now. I LOVE, & WILL SAVE THE AUTOWORKERS. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote on his social-media platform, Truth Social.

Despite the former president skipping the debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, he was still one of the main talking points of the night. Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Chris Christie, Tim Scott, and Doug Burgum took to the stage, with some taking issue with Trump's decision not to participate.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said: "You're not here tonight because you're afraid to defend your record. You're ducking ... We're going to call you Donald Duck." Directly addressing viewers, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Trump was missing in action. He added: "He [Trump] should be on this stage tonight. He owes it to you to defend his record."

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump's press team via email for comment.

