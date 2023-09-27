How to Watch Joe Biden Impeachment Inquiry Hearing: Time, Livestream

The GOP-controlled House Oversight Committee will hold its first public hearing on President Joe Biden's impeachment inquiry on Thursday.

The Oversight Committee announced that the hearing will focus on the constitutional and legal questions Republicans are raising about Biden's family business dealings. The hearing follows the opening of a formal impeachment inquiry into Biden made by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy this month.

Thursday's hearing will include testimony from Bruce Dubinsky, an expert witness in forensic accounting; Eileen O'Connor, former assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice Tax Division; and Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School.

The hearing will take place at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., at 10 a.m. and will be open to the public and press. The public can watch online via livestream on C-Span, YouTube and the committee website.

President Joe Biden speaks at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Biden's impeachment inquiry hearing is set to take place on September 28. Getty Images

"This week, the House Oversight Committee will present evidence uncovered to date and hear from legal and financial experts about crimes the Bidens may have committed as they brought in millions at the expense of U.S. interests," House Oversight Chair James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, said in a statement.

The hearing comes during a tense week for House Republicans, who are struggling to find a consensus on budget bills to prevent a government shutdown on October 1. Despite shutdown concerns, the committee remains intent on continuing to investigate Biden.

"Based on the evidence, Congress has a duty to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden's corruption. Americans demand and deserve answers, transparency, and accountability for this abuse of public office," Comer said in a statement.

The White House remains confident that Biden did nothing wrong, and that there is no evidence to suggest otherwise. While White House spokesperson Ian Sams criticized the timing of the hearing as it takes place just two days before the government could shut down if no funding deal is reached.

"Extreme House Republicans are already telegraphing their plans to try to distract from their own chaotic inability to govern and the impacts of it on the country," Sams said in a statement.

"Staging a political stunt hearing in the waning days before they may shut down the government reveals their true priorities: to them, baseless personal attacks on President Biden are more important than preventing a government shutdown and the pain it would inflict on American families."