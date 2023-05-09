Joe Biden's Approval Rating Among Independents Rings Alarm Bells

President Joe Biden's approval rating among independents is lower than his average among voters from all sides of the political spectrum, recent polling shows.

Interactive Polls published a list of polls on May 8 on Twitter which shows that a majority of independents disapprove of the president's handling of his job, with this number growing among younger generations.

A Civiqs poll ran between April 29 and May 2 found that 29 percent of independent voters approved of the way Biden is handling his job as president, while 58 percent disapproved and 14 percent neither approved nor disapproved.

Biden's approval rating among independents was lower among younger people, while it appeared to grow with age. Only 12 percent of voters between 18 and 34 years old approved of Biden's work. This number surged to 20 percent among those aged between 35 and 49, 37 percent among 50 to 64-year-olds, and 48 percent among those over the age of 65.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on protecting consumers when there are flight delays or cancellations, on May 8, 2023, in Washington, D.C. New polling shows that a majority of independents don't approve of Biden's performance as president. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

In all age groups besides the 65+ one, a majority of independent voters disapproved of Biden's job as president.

A YouGov poll run in the same period found that 33 percent of independents approved of Biden, while 54 percent disapproved.

Similar numbers were obtained by another poll run by ABC News and The Washington Post run between April 28 and May 3, which found that 30 percent of independents approved of Biden's work, while 60 percent disapproved.

Newsweek reached out to the White House via email for comment.

Biden announced his reelection campaign last month with a video that asked voters to allow him to finish the job started over two years ago. He framed his bid for a second term in office as a chance to protect Americans' personal freedoms from Republican lawmakers' attacks.

But the president's approval rating still lingers below the crucial 50 percent mark, even after slightly recovering from the slump that brought it under 40 percent for most of the past year.

Still, after a series of small improvements, the president's approval rating is once again slipping. As of May 9, Biden's approval rating stood at 42.6 percent, according to polling website FiveThirtyEight—down from the 42.7 percent on May 4 and the 43.2 percent reported on April 15 and 17.

The ABC/Washington Post poll shows an even more negative outcome for the president, reporting that his approval rate stands at 36 percent, down from 42 percent in February. Among the 56 percent of voters who disapproved of his work, 47 percent disapproved "strongly."

Per the same poll, most Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents would want the party to nominate another candidate than Biden for 2024. It also showed that his 2024 rival, former President Donald Trump, is polling 7 points ahead with prospective voters.

This polling proves that Biden's popularity is still shaky, and the outcome of the 2024 presidential election is far from certain in either direction. Historically, presidents who have been seeking reelection with a 50 percent or higher job approval rate from American voters have easily secured a second term, while those whose popularity was lower than 50 percent have lost the election.

George W. Bush represented an exception to the rule: the former president had an approval rating of 48 percent just before he ran for his second term in office in 2004, which he won. During his second term, his approval rating dropped to a low of 25 percent—a significant fall from grace for a president whose approval rating had reached a high of 90 percent 10 days after 9/11.