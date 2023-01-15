Biden Made 'Big Mistake' in Taking '2x4 to Trump' Over Documents: Karl Rove

Karl Rove has said President Joe Biden made a "big mistake" in taking on former President Donald Trump over classified documents.

Rove, a former senior advisor to George W. Bush, told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade that he believed Biden should not have waded into the FBI's seizure of documents last year in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

The pair discussed the growing political crisis swirling around the White House amid revelations that classified government documents had been found in the former offices of Biden's think tank and his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Speaking to Kilmeade on Saturday, Rove said: "Well, like a lot of things, the problem is the president himself. I think one of the most important pieces to take about this which is, how did he characterize President Trump taking documents to Mar-a-Lago?

"And in that September interview with Scott Pelley of '60 Minutes,' he goes out of his way to take a 2X4 to Trump.

"At that point, he didn't apparently remember that he had classified documents. But he should have said: 'You know what It's up to the Department of Justice, I'm going to leave it alone.'"

Rove added: "But the political animal in him said I have to take a 2X4 to Trump. Big mistake. We're going to see that clip time and time again as this drama plays out."

Biden now faces an investigation by both House Republicans and the Department of Justice (DOJ) over his handling of the classified documents.

On Friday, January 13, Representatives Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Mike Johnson (R-LA) said in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland: "We are conducting oversight of the justice department's actions with respect to former Vice President Biden's mishandling of classified documents, including the apparently unauthorized possession of classified material at a Washington D.C. private office and in the garage of his residence in Wilmington.

"On 12 January 2023, you appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate these matters. The circumstances of this appointment raise fundamental oversight questions that the committee routinely examines. We expect your complete cooperation with our inquiry."

The FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home had been downplayed and condemned by Republicans, with Trump repeatedly calling it a political move.

While comparisons have been drawn between the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago Biden's legal team notified the National Archives of the findings, avoiding intervention by the department.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.