Joe Biden Comparing Maui Fires to Almost Losing His Corvette Sparks Fury

President Joe Biden sparked outrage during his visit to Maui after making a joke that appeared to compare the deadly wildfires on the Hawaii island with almost losing his '67 Corvette.

Devastating wildfires swept across Maui on August 8, reducing the historic and tourist town of Lahaina almost completely to ashes. Businesses and homes were destroyed and over 100 people were killed. About 850 are still unaccounted for, and hopes of finding them alive are slim, according to officials.

After considerable pressure to pay a visit to the island last week, Biden traveled to Maui on Monday. The president and the first lady Jill Biden traveled by helicopter to the most affected areas on the island before meeting with local and community officials.

During a speech to the crowd gathered in Lahaina, the president said he knew how it felt to lose a home.

"I don't want to compare difficulties but we have a little sense, Jill and I, of what it's like to lose a home," he said. "Years ago now, 15 years ago, I was in Washington doing Meet the Press. It was a sunny Sunday," he continued.

"Lightning struck at home, on a little lake that's outside of our home—not a lake, a big pond,—and hit a wire that came up underneath our home into the heating ducts and air conditioning ducts," he added.

"To make a long story short, I almost lost my wife, my '67 Corvette, and my cat."

Some—especially those on the right—failed to appreciate the comparison, accusing the president of being insensitive to the tragedy in Maui.

Will Cain, co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend on Fox News, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Joe Biden feels the pain of Lahaina talking about his kitchen fire."

A restaurant owner in Kihei, Maui, told The Daily Signal—news site linked to conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation—via a text message that the comment was "the most despicable thing this president has ever said."

The president went on with his speech praising the work of firefighters: "All kidding aside, I watched the firefighters, the way they responded...You're all crazy, thanks God. People who run into flames to save other people. And they ran into flames to save my wife, to save my family. Not a joke."

Biden added: "We were insured, we did not have any problem. But being out of our home for the better part of a year was difficult. I can only image what's like to lose your home."

Some accused the president of embellishing a story that wasn't as dramatic as he tells it. "This story was debunked by the fire department who said Biden 'embellished' what happened," Collin Rugg, an author at conservative news website Trending Politics wrote on X.

A 2022 article by the Washington Examiner reported that Biden had talked about the fire in his kitchen that year while visiting Colorado after the state was struck by a rare winter wildfire. On that occasion too, the Republican National Committee Twitter account had accused Biden of exaggerating the story, citing an Associated Press report from 2004, seen by Newsweek, that said the fire was a "small" one that was "contained in the kitchen" and was "under control in 20 minutes."

Biden's life has not been without tragedy. The president lost his wife Neilia and 13-year-old daughter Naomi in a car accident on December 18, 1972. His son Beau, an Army veteran and former Delaware attorney general, died in 2015 after receiving a brain cancer diagnosis.

He talked about these events to the people in Maui, saying: "When things look the most bleak, that's when we need faith."

In his remarks, Biden said Lahaina would be rebuilt on the community's terms.

"We will be respectful of the sacred grounds and traditions and rebuild the way that people of Maui want to build, not the way others want to build," Biden said, according to Hawaii News Now.

"I hope he keeps his word," said Alicia Kalepa, wife of surfer Archie Kalepa, still according to the news outlet. "We appreciate him coming."

Newsweek contacted the White House for comment by email on Tuesday.