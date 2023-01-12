Biden Mocked for Storing Classified Files With His Corvette: 'I Can't Even'

President Joe Biden was mocked by some social media users on Thursday after the White House confirmed that classified documents dating back to the Barack Obama administration were found at his private residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

"I hope Joe Biden's Corvette is at least a hybrid, if not fully electric," tweeted Nick Adams, a conservative author and outspoken Donald Trump supporter.

Meanwhile, British sports commentator Ross Dyer wrote "I can't even..."

"Joe Biden takes classified documents so seriously, guys, that he keeps them by his Corvette in the garage. I'm sold. Nothing says this really matters to me like keeping it in the garage, the universal place where Americans put things they aren't willing to keep in the house," tweeted Clay Travis, a radio host and TV analyst.

News about classified documents found at Biden's residence came shortly after Biden's special counsel announced that an earlier batch of confidential records was found on November 2 at an office that the president previously used.

Biden has defended storing the documents at a storage space in his home garage, saying on Thursday that "it's not like they're sitting in the street."

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.