U.S.

Man Who Carried Clinton's Nuclear Codes Is Worried About Joe Biden

By
U.S. Nuclear Joe Biden Donald Trump Bill Clinton

The former military aide who carried the nuclear codes during the Clinton administration called former President Donald Trump "the least of our worries" and put the spotlight on President Joe Biden instead.

Buzz Patterson, who carried the briefcase with one of the nation's most closely guarded secrets, also known as the "nuclear football," countered a post that Representative Eric Swalwell made to X, formerly Twitter, about the national security risk that Trump would pose if he were to be elected president in 2024.

Referring to the four indictments issued against Trump this year, the Democrat from California wrote, "Trump is prohibited from buying a gun. But if he wins next November he owns our nuclear arsenal. Let's not screw this up."

Federal gun laws prohibit the selling of firearms to people who are under indictment for crimes that carry sentences of more than a year and bar indicted defendants from receiving weapons across state lines.

Patterson, however, disagreed, telling Swalwell early Thursday, "Bro, I used to carry the 'football' for Clinton. You probably don't even know what that is. Trump is the least of our worries. Right now, Captain Applesauce has the codes. Worry about that."

The Pentagon declined Newsweek's request for comment.

Patterson, who is a Republican, has defended Trump on the topic of nuclear codes in the past.

When Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was raided in August 2022, and some questioned if the former president took the codes with him to his property in Florida after leaving the Oval Office, Patterson hit back, tweeting, "For those who buy the lie that President Trump 'stole' nuclear codes. It doesn't work like that. Codes change when presidents change. It's not that intriguing."

"Just a reminder, but Bill Clinton actually LOST the nuclear codes during my tenure with him. We weren't raided," he added.

Patterson previously recalled the incident with Clinton with veteran and military culture website Coffee or Die, saying in a 2018 interview, "I was floored—and so was the Pentagon. It had never happened before."

He's also previously used the term "Captain Applesauce" to describe Biden, seemingly referring to the president's age and making a jab at his mental fitness.

Biden Nuclear Football Concerns
President Joe Biden pictured in a meeting at the White House, on September 25, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The man who carried the nuclear codes during the Clinton administration said he's worried about Biden having them. Alex Wong/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Patterson retweeted a video of Biden stumbling on the stairs of Air Force One with the caption, "Captain Applesauce can't handle the little stairs. Imagine what China, Russia, and Iran are thinking."

In another post from April, the former military aide reposted a video of wedding attendees at Mar-a-Lago cheering on Trump's surprise visit, writing "Can you imagine Captain Applesauce getting this reception?"

Newsweek reached out to Patterson via email for comment.

Questions surrounding the president's ability to run the country have also emerged as a major factor for voters, who appear unconvinced that Biden, the oldest president in U.S. history, is mentally strong enough to hold the highest office.

A NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) poll released Thursday found that forty percent of Americans say Biden's age would strongly inform their vote and that 52 percent say they're very concerned about his cognitive health and its impact on his performance as president. Only 13 percent said they have no concerns about Biden's health. Another poll released by NBC News on Sunday also showed that 74 percent of Americans have concerns about Biden's mental and physical capacity to be president.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC