Joe Biden Comes Out Swinging on Debt Ceiling Negotiations

President Joe Biden is standing firm on debt ceiling negotiations and hitting out at MAGA Republicans who said they will refuse to back a deal without a series of spending cuts.

Biden is set to meet with the four congressional leaders next week in an attempt to reach agreement to increase the debt limit in order for the government to cover existing spending commitments already approved by Congress and the White House.

The Treasury Department said that failing to increase the debt limit would have "catastrophic" consequences on the U.S. economy as it would result in the government defaulting on its legal obligations. Because of this, Congress has always raised the debt limit when required, including three times under the administration of Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump.

A number of House Republicans have stated they will not agree to raise the ceiling unless certain spending cuts are agreed to. The White House says it's open to discussing spending cuts, but will not negotiate with the GOP on the debt ceiling.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his Investing in America Cabinet at the Roosevelt Room of the White House on May 5, 2023 in Washington, DC. He has hit out at MAGA Republicans for trying to hold up a debt ceiling deal. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Speaking at the White House on Friday, Biden accused Trump loyalists in Congress of holding debt negotiations "hostage" with their "draconian" demands and threatening to allow the country to default on its debt.

"The two are totally unrelated. When you pay the debt or not it doesn't have a damn thing to do with what your budget is," Biden said. "They're two separate issues. Let's get it straight, they are trying to hold the debt hostage to get us to agree to some draconian cuts, some magnificently difficult and damaging cuts."

Biden said he will meet with congressional leaders to reiterate that they need to "do what every other Congress has done" and pass the debt limit to avoid a default.

"The last thing this country needs after all we've been through is a manufactured crisis. And that's what it is from beginning to end, it's a manufactured crisis driven by the MAGA Republicans in Congress."

In an interview on MSNBC's 11th Hour broadcast Friday night, Biden was asked by host Stephanie Ruhle whether Trump was able to raise the debt ceiling three times during his time in the White House because the Republican was more willing to "play ball" in negotiations.

In response, Biden said that Trump "ballooned" the national debt while president— with the national debt rising $7.8 trillion during Trump's four years in office—while praising his own job numbers as the economy added 253,000 jobs in April, exceeding estimates.

"When I came to office, we had incredibly high unemployment. We were in a situation where we had very little movement on anything going on unemployment, and look at the employment rate now," Biden said.

Elsewhere, Biden also criticized House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's previous deal he made with MAGA Republicans to get a debt ceiling hike through the last GOP-controlled chamber.

"There's the Republican Party and there's the MAGA Republicans, and the MAGA Republicans really have put him in a position where in order to stay Speaker he's agreed to things that, maybe he believes, but are just extreme," Biden said.

"I think that we have to make it clear to the American people that I am prepared to negotiate in detail with their budget," Biden added. "How much are you going to spend? How much are you going to tax? Where can we cut?"

Biden's comments come amid reports that more than 40 Republicans in the Senate GOP conference, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have signed a letter stating they will not back any bill that raises the debt ceiling without "substantive" spending and budget reforms.

"The Senate Republican conference is united behind the House Republican conference in support of spending cuts and structural budget reform as a starting point for negotiations on the debt ceiling," the letter seen by The Hill states

"As such, we will not be voting for cloture on any bill that raises the debt ceiling without substantive spending and budget reforms."