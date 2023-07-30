Joe Biden Suffered 'Extraordinarily Bad Week' Amid Hunter Fallout: Ted Cruz

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said President Joe Biden suffered an "extraordinarily bad week" after the plea deal in his son Hunter's criminal case unraveled.

Hunter Biden had been expected to plead guilty on Wednesday to misdemeanor charges for failing to pay taxes. Cruz called it a "sweetheart deal" that had been reached to protect the president.

However, the agreement fell apart after U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that would allow him to avoid prosecution on a gun charge if he met certain conditions.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks at a news conference on the Supreme Court at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 19, 2023, in Washington D.C. Cruz said President Joe Biden had had and "extraordinarily bad week." Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"This was an extraordinarily bad week for Joe Biden and the Biden White House," Cruz said during an appearance on Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street on Fox Business on Saturday.

"Thankfully, the Hunter Biden plea deal fell apart. I say thankfully, because that deal was absolutely disgraceful[...]it was a sweetheart deal. It was meant to be a slap on the wrist for Hunter Biden. It was meant to give him zero jail time, despite a long pattern of criminality, much of which he admits now, and it was designed to insulate him from any further liability."

Cruz said the "core purpose" of the plea deal, however, was to protect the president.

"The core purpose of that plea deal was to insulate, to protect Joe Biden, to cover up his involvement in criminality and end all further inquiries," the Texas senator said.

"It was a manifestation of just how politicized and weaponized the Department of Justice has become under Joe Biden, but I've got to say the level of scrutiny that was on the plea hearing this week rose to a high enough level and you had a federal judge that actually forced the prosecution to go on record and that resulted in the entire deal collapsing."

Congressional Republicans have ramped up their investigation into the president and his family's business dealings as former President Donald Trump faces federal charges related to his handling of classified documents and state charges related to alleged hush money payments in New York. He is also bracing for additional criminal indictments related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in both Washington D.C. and Georgia. Trump has denied all the charges so far.

Trump and Republicans have sought to frame the charges as an effort by the Democratic president to "weaponize" the Justice Department against his potential rival.

Thomas Gift, an associate professor of political science and director of the Centre on U.S. Politics at University College London, U.K., told Newsweek this week that Republicans will seek to use the collapse of the plea deal to deflect from Trump's legal woes.

"Hunter Biden is the gift that keeps on giving for Republicans, and the collapse of his plea deal is no exception," Gift said.

"It gives steam to the GOP-led congressional investigation and is a huge boon to Trump as he looks to deflect attention from a barrage of legal fights coming his way.

"The 'what about Hunter Biden?' question is the perfect rejoinder for Republicans looking to muddy the waters whenever the words 'Trump' and 'indictment' are thrown their way."

