Joe Biden is Weathering the Storm of Hunter's Scandals

A majority of Americans say their opinion of President Biden has not changed as a result of the legal travails of his son, Hunter Biden, according to a new poll conducted exclusively for Newsweek.

Last week, Hunter's legal team struck a plea deal with the Department of Justice over income tax and weapon possession charges. Under the agreement, he is expected to avoid any prison time, by pleading guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses, whilst avoiding prosecution for illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user.

Hunter Biden has become the focus of Republican attacks, with House Republicans launching an investigation into the Biden family's financial dealings, after winning control of the second chamber last November. Joe Biden announced he is seeking a second term in the White House back in April, with polling giving him a commanding lead over the fringe Democrats who are challenging him for the party's nomination.

According to Redfield & Wilton Strategies polling, conducted for Newsweek, 55 percent of Americans have "not changed" their view about President Biden based on his son's plea agreement. By contrast, 21 percent have a "more negative" view of the president, with 13 percent saying they are "more positive" and the remainder unsure. The survey, of 1,500 eligible voters across the United States, took place on June 25.

Some 60 percent of Americans believe the legal issues are "primarily the result of Hunter Biden's own actions which appear to be illegal," with just 19 percent blaming them on "politically motivated attacks by Joe Biden's opponents."

Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on June 28, 2023. Most Americans haven't changed their mind about the president because of his son's legal difficulties, according to a new poll. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP/GETTY

A plurality of respondents backs the investigations into Hunter and "his legal affairs," with 33 percent saying they "strongly support," and 22 percent saying they "support," the action. Only 10 percent are opposed, with the remainder answering either "neither support nor oppose" or "don't know."

A similar proportion wants further investigation of Hunter's "foreign business dealings," with 50 percent of Americans saying they either "support" or "strongly support" this proposal. By contrast, just 12 percent "oppose" or "strongly propose" the suggestion.

The poll found 51 percent of Americans believe Hunter has committed a crime for which he "should be imprisoned," with 22 percent disagreeing and 27 percent saying they don't know."

Respondents were asked the same question for Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and George Santos, with only the first recording a high figure than Hunter.

Some 52 percent of Americans think Trump has committed an offense worthy of imprisonment, with 34 percent disagreeing. If Trump is imprisoned 58 percent of Americans don't think he should still be allowed to "run for President" again, against 38 percent who think he should be able to.

However, the proportion of Americans who think imprisoning Trump would be a "good thing" for the country has fallen from 43 percent, the last time Redfield & Wilton Strategies asked the question on April 24, to 35 percent. Correspondingly. the proportion that thinks this would be bad has gone from 22 percent to 39 percent.

Trump has been charged in New York and Florida on charges related to his alleged payment of hush money to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels, and mishandling of classified documents, all of which he denies. He is the first former president to face criminal charges in American history.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment via email.